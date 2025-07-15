Technology News
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

One UI 8 is available on other Galaxy devices through the Samsung Beta programme.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 15:48 IST
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's latest flagship foldables run on One UI 8 out-of-the-box

  • One UI 8 testing for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 is tipped to have begun
  • Samsung released One UI 8 at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 on June 9
  • The firmware is also said to be in testing for Galaxy S25 series
Samsung released its Android 16-based One UI 8 operating system (OS) at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 earlier this month. While only the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE run on the OS out-of-the-box, a tipster suggests that internal testing of the firmware for two older Galaxy devices has begun. Internal test builds of the firmware are said to have been spotted on the server for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

One UI 8 for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

This information comes from tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster spotted One UI 8's internal test build on Samsung's server which was officially listed as a “newfound test firmware”. It is said to come with the build version F936BXXUAIG3 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and F721BXXUAIG3 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Notably, this discovery builds upon recent sightings of the One UI 8 test build for two more Samsung smartphones — the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung is reported to have begun the internal testing of One UI 8 in May, starting with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

However, merely the listing on Samsung server does not reveal any timeline of One UI 8's release, although it does indicate the development of the firmware for the aforementioned Galaxy models.

Currently, only the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are powered by One UI 8. Other smartphones in the South Korean tech conglomerate's portfolio still run on One UI 7 which is based on Android 15.

Before the update is publicly released, those interested in trying out new features can sign up for Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme. This allows developers and beta testers to experience the Android 16-based OS and tailor their apps to run adeptly. This programme is available in 36 countries including India, the US, and South Korea.

Further reading: One UI 8, One UI 8 Beta, Android 16, One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
