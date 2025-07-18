Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update With Fixes for Launcher, Notifications Rolling Out for Pixel Phones

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update With Fixes for Launcher, Notifications Rolling Out for Pixel Phones

Android 16 QPR1's stable build is expected to be released in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 09:12 IST
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update With Fixes for Launcher, Notifications Rolling Out for Pixel Phones

Stable Android 16 update is available for Pixel phones including Pixel 9 Pro XL (pictured)

Highlights
  • The update fixes issues with status bar icons and missing notifications
  • Camera UI, launcher display, and kernel-related restarts have been fixed
  • Eligible devices include Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series and more
Advertisement

Google on Thursday announced the release of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 to developers and beta testers. It is being rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) for Pixel phones and improves upon the fixes carried by the Android 16 QPR Beta 2.1 that was issued last month. The tech giant said that its latest update rectifies bugs related to missing status bar icons, notification display issues, non-functional camera, and launcher not completely displaying. The QPR Beta 3 also includes the July 2025 Android security patch.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update Changes

As per Google's release notes, the new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update fixes an issue which caused the phone to reboot unexpectedly. This was attributed to RTOS task list corruption. Another bug, which stopped the launcher from displaying completely, has also been fixed. One user reported the disappearance of the taskbar on the Pixel Fold, whereas the Google bar did not appear upon exiting an app on another phone.

Several issues were also reported when displaying notifications. The bug reportedly caused a ghost overlay. This has also been fixed.

The tech giant has also rectified major problems with the media player which resulted in the progress bar going missing, the player getting cut-off from the lock screen, and non-functional controls of the mini player in the status bar. A crash issue was also reported, which is said to be due to class loader issues. All of the issues have been patched following the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update.

In addition to these, the update also carries fixes for bugs related to the camera UI being unresponsive, phone restarts due to a kernel issue, and missing corner padding of the status bar icons.

Compatible Phones

According to Google, all of the Pixel phones which are enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme and have received previous updates will be eligible to receive Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. It will be offered as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The list includes:

  • Google Pixel 9 Series
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Google Pixel 8 Series
  • Google Pixel Tablet
  • Google Pixel Fold
  • Google Pixel 7 Series
  • Google Pixel 6 Series
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Beta, Android 16 QPR1, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3, Google, Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Slack Updated With AI-Powered Enterprise Search, Channel Recaps, Huddles AI Meeting Notes and Translations

Related Stories

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update With Fixes for Launcher, Notifications Rolling Out for Pixel Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »