Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is one of the first phones from the company to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8 firmware. It enables several new features on the clamshell-style foldable, such as the Galaxy AI-powered Now Bar on the Flex Window (cover screen). Currently, the feature supports 20 apps and services that can be displayed on the cover screen. However, a report suggests that Samsung may expand it up to include support for up to 35 apps and services by the end of the year.

More Now Bar Features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The latest One UI 8 firmware on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings Now Bar. Powered by Galaxy AI, it is presented in the form of multiple stacked cards on the cover screen of the phone, displaying personalised briefs, suggested content, reminders, travel updates, and more.

As of now, Now Bar supports 20 apps and services on the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This includes several of Samsung's first party apps such as Interpreter, Now Brief, Media Player, Stop Watch, Timer, and Voice Recorder. Further, there is also support for Google Maps and Sports, along with more third-party apps.

However, Android Authority's latest report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is planning a major expansion of this feature. The publication managed to access the “Device Experience Guide” on the handset which mentioned that Now Bar will support up to 35 apps and services by the end of 2025.

While it isn't known which new apps will be given Now Bar support, this potential expansion is only possible due to Samsung's latest Android 16 update. One UI 8, which was released with Samsung's seventh-generation foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked last month, brought API support for Live Notifications.

Similar to Live Activities on iOS, it delivers lock screen notifications for an ongoing activity. It supports activities which have a definite start and end period. It presents a real-time view of time-sensitive notifications such as active navigation, ongoing phone calls, active food delivery tracking, and active ride-share tracking.

Apart from Samsung Galaxy phones, the new API is also being used to deliver on Live Alerts on Oppo and OnePlus smartphones.