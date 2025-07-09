Google on Wednesday rolled out the monthly software update for Pixel smartphones. It is based on Android 16 and is said to carry fixes for a couple of bugs discovered in previous iterations. Following the update, Pixel users can expect improved Wi-Fi connectivity and performance. Google said it is also the first Android 16 update for the Pixel 6a as part of the Battery Performance Programme, limiting the charging capabilities of the handset to minimise battery overheating risk.

On a support page, Google published details of its monthly software update for July 2025. It arrives as an over-the-air (OTA) update with the build number BP2A.250705.008 for global Pixel models. The phone will automatically send out a notification once the update is available for it.

You can also manually check for the update on your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the Android 16-based update carries a patch to enhance the visual experience in apps such as Android Auto. Further, there is also a fix which improves the Wi-Fi connection stability and performance in certain conditions. However, the company noted that some fixes may be carrier or region specific.

Google said it is also rolling out the mandatory update to Android 16 for Pixel 6a, under its Battery Performance Programme. This initiative was announced earlier this month and is aimed at minimising the risk of battery overheating that may pose a potential threat to the device owners.

It enables critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a wherein the battery capacity and charging performance will be reduced once it reaches 400 charge cycles. If a user finds out their device has been impacted by the battery issue, they are eligible for free repairs, cash compensation, or trade-in discounts.

The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

Google Pixel 9 Series

Google Pixel 8 Series

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel 6 Series

Google Pixel 6a

Surprisingly, there's no Android Security patch for July 2025 included in the Pixel update, while Google is yet to release a list of CVEs which were discovered and fixed.