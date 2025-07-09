Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New

Google has released the mandatory update to Android 16 for Pixel 6a under its Battery Performance Programme.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 09:34 IST
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What's New

Google Pixel 6a is one of the phones receiving the latest Android update

Highlights
  • The update improves Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions
  • Google said it is the first Android 16 update for the Pixel 6a
  • There is a visual experience fix applied to apps like Android Auto
Google on Wednesday rolled out the monthly software update for Pixel smartphones. It is based on Android 16 and is said to carry fixes for a couple of bugs discovered in previous iterations. Following the update, Pixel users can expect improved Wi-Fi connectivity and performance. Google said it is also the first Android 16 update for the Pixel 6a as part of the Battery Performance Programme, limiting the charging capabilities of the handset to minimise battery overheating risk.

Google Pixel Update Release Notes

On a support page, Google published details of its monthly software update for July 2025. It arrives as an over-the-air (OTA) update with the build number BP2A.250705.008 for global Pixel models. The phone will automatically send out a notification once the update is available for it.

You can also manually check for the update on your Pixel by navigating to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates.

As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the Android 16-based update carries a patch to enhance the visual experience in apps such as Android Auto. Further, there is also a fix which improves the Wi-Fi connection stability and performance in certain conditions. However, the company noted that some fixes may be carrier or region specific.

Google said it is also rolling out the mandatory update to Android 16 for Pixel 6a, under its Battery Performance Programme. This initiative was announced earlier this month and is aimed at minimising the risk of battery overheating that may pose a potential threat to the device owners.

It enables critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a wherein the battery capacity and charging performance will be reduced once it reaches 400 charge cycles. If a user finds out their device has been impacted by the battery issue, they are eligible for free repairs, cash compensation, or trade-in discounts.

The following devices are eligible to receive the update:

  • Google Pixel 9 Series
  • Google Pixel 8 Series
  • Google Pixel Tablet
  • Google Pixel Fold
  • Google Pixel 7 Series
  • Google Pixel 6 Series
  • Google Pixel 6a

Surprisingly, there's no Android Security patch for July 2025 included in the Pixel update, while Google is yet to release a list of CVEs which were discovered and fixed.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Google Pixel 6a, Pixel update, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 3 Review: Enters the Big League With a Big Price

Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
Comment
