Android 16 Will Be the Last Major Software Update for These Motorola Phones

Motorola Edge 40 Pro was launched with Android 13.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 17:00 IST
Moto G35 5G was launched with Android 14 based My UX

Highlights
  • With Android 16, some Motorola phones won’t receive future OS updates
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched with Android 13
  • Motorola started inviting users to test Android 16 in beta
Android 16 was officially released last month, with Pixel devices being the first to receive the update. Now, several Android smartphone manufacturers are gearing up to announce their Android 16 rollout plans. While Motorola has yet to reveal its timeline, a number of its devices will receive Android 16 as their final major OS upgrade. Models such as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Moto G55, and Motorola Razr+ (2023) are not expected to get future Android version updates beyond Android 16. However, they are likely to continue receiving security patches for a few more years.

These Motorola Devices to Remain on Android 16 Permanently

Several Motorola Edge, G series and Razr series devices will receive Android 16 as their final major update. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was launched with Android 13, is slated to receive Android 16 as its last major OS upgrade alongside the Motorola Edge (2024) and Motorola ThinkPhone.

The company's foldable smartphones from 2023, the Motorola Razr 40 (Razr 2023) and Razr 40 Ultra (Razr+ 2023) won't receive any OS updates after Android 16. Handsets such as the Moto G85, Moto G55, and Moto G35 are also part of the list. Besides smartphones, Motorola's Pad 60 Pro tablet, which launched with Android 14, will also remain on Android 16 permanently.

All the devices mentioned above are not expected to get subsequent Android version upgrades after receiving Android 16. However, they are likely to continue receiving security updates for a certain period as per Motorola's support policy.

While Motorola hasn't announced a specific timeline, several of its devices are expected to receive Android 16 sometime around September or October. Newer Motorola devices are likely to get the Android 16 update first, while older devices may have to wait longer.

Motorola tends to lag behind its competitors when it comes to software updates. The company is still said to be rolling out Android 15 to several devices. However, it has started inviting users to test Android 16 in beta. The beta testing is limited to select regions and devices.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Motorola Edge 2024, Android 16, Android 16 Update, Android 16 Rollout
