Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews

Google says it will now offer a continuous stream of Android builds throughout the year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 July 2025 12:26 IST
Google Pixel owners can try out the latest platform build on their smartphone

Highlights
  • Google has replaced its Developer Previews with a new Canary channel
  • The new system will offer testing builds throughout the year
  • Google says these builds should only be flashed on secondary devices
Google is changing how it provides early access to pre-release versions of Android to developers and early adopters. The company announced on Thursday that its Android Developer Previews would be replaced with a new Android Canary release channel, which will offer rolling releases of the operating system, with access to features are currently in development. Google says it will continue to offer a beta programme, which will offer a more polished experience alongside the always updating Canary release channel.

Why Google Moved to a Continuous Android Canary Release Channel

Before the Android Canary release channel was announced, Google would offer access to early versions of its upcoming Android releases via Developer Previews. These would be available during the earliest part of the development cycle, and the company would stop rolling out updates once the next version of Android reached the beta stage.

Instead, Google says the new Canary channel will offer a continuous stream of Android platform builds, and these are delivered in the form of OTA updates, just like regular, stable versions. These builds will also include new features or changes to the platform that might not arrive on the beta releases.

It's worth noting that you shouldn't flash these builds on your daily driver, even though Google says that they pass tests and are briefly tested with internal users. These platform builds should be considered the bleeding edge of Android releases, and should only be flashed on a secondary device. 

Developers who want to try out the new Canary builds can use the Android Flash Tool to install the latest release. Once it is up and running, future builds will arrive as OTA updates. These builds will continue throughout the year, alongside the beta programme.

Leaving the Canary channel will also require the latest stable release (or beta build) to be flashed to the secondary device. Early adopters will need to back up their data while joining and exiting the Canary channel, as the data partition must be erased.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Android Canary, Android Beta, Android, Android Canary Channel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design

