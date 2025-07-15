Google has made a Canary build of Android live for developers, and in the build, the company has included Gemini Space, according to a report. Although the feature is currently only available to developers for testing, its features and UI have been leaked. The feature is said to be an upgrade to Google's 'At a Glance' Pixel feature. As per the report, the Gemini Space will show users a sports card with scores, along with birthday reminders, finance, and Daily Hub cards. The feature will show users the said information on the lock screen, home screen, and the always-on display (AOD) of the Pixel smartphones.

Gemini Space said to compete with Samsung's Now Bar

The folks over at Android Authority managed to turn on Gemini Space on a Google Pixel 9 with the help of the latest Android Canary build. Gemini Space will reportedly show users birthday reminders, sports scores, finance, and Daily Hub cards. However, the finance and Daily Hub cards were found to be not functioning. Additionally, the feature is said to display information on the lock screen, home screen, and the AOD of Pixel smartphones.

As shown in the report, when a Pixel users enables the large clock widget, Gemini Space appears on top of the clock, however, with the small clock widget, it appears under it. These could be swipeable cards, showing one of the four cards at a time, similar to At a Glance. On the AOD as well, the positioning of the cards would depend on the size of the clock widget. With a large clock, it would appear over it, but with the small one, it would be placed under the clock and the weather widget. However, it is important to note that Google is yet to officially unveil Gemini Space.

Google's Gemini Space will reportedly compete with Samsung's Now Bar and Now Brief features, which are part of South Korean tech giant's One UI 7 interface. Now Bar is a floating bar which lets users manage music playback, and displays live notifications. While Now Brief shows them personalised rundown of plans.

The US-based tech company has been working on a variety of features, which could make their way to Android in the future. Recently, Google was reportedly spotted working on a chat search feature in Gemini for Android. The new feature would allow users to search for past conversations by feeding specific keywords into the rumoured search bar.