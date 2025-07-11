Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in a few months. The lineup, which could include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is likely to come with notable hardware upgrades over their iPhone 16 counterparts. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a new rear panel layout and a redesigned camera module. A new set of hands-on images have now surfaced online showing the rear design yet again. The images show a triple rear camera setup and a rectangular camera module.

iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online

A new post from tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shows off the design of the dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro. The design seems the same as in previous leaks, with a Google Pixel-like camera bar, albeit wider. The hands-on images show a larger camera island on the rear. While the camera sensors are still arranged in a triangular pattern, resembling the iPhone 16 Pro, the camera array covers the full width of the phone. The LED flash and LiDAR sensor appear to be pushed to the right side.

iPhone 17 Pro looks so good pic.twitter.com/P7aFwR5FML — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 10, 2025

The colour of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit appears to be either grey or black with a glossy camera panel and a matte finish on the rest of the rear.

Other recent rumours surrounding the design of iPhone 17 Pro have suggested an aluminium frame and a repositioned Apple logo. Apple is rumoured to move its logo to a lower position on the rear panel of the phone. This design change is likely to make space for the new camera bar.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch display and is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system.

The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at an event in September. The lineup is also expected to feature a standard iPhone 17 and a new iPhone 17 Air model with a slim build, that is likely to replace the iPhone Plus model.