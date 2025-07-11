Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design

iPhone 17 Pro is seen with a glossy camera panel and a matte finish on the rest of the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 11:14 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design

Photo Credit: X/ Majinbu Official

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with an aluminium frame

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro in September
  • It is expected to be powered by a A19 Pro chip
  • The cameras are arranged in a triangular pattern
Advertisement

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in a few months. The lineup, which could include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is likely to come with notable hardware upgrades over their iPhone 16 counterparts. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a new rear panel layout and a redesigned camera module. A new set of hands-on images have now surfaced online showing the rear design yet again. The images show a triple rear camera setup and a rectangular camera module.

iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Leak Online

A new post from tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shows off the design of the dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro. The design seems the same as in previous leaks, with a Google Pixel-like camera bar, albeit wider. The hands-on images show a larger camera island on the rear. While the camera sensors are still arranged in a triangular pattern, resembling the iPhone 16 Pro, the camera array covers the full width of the phone. The LED flash and LiDAR sensor appear to be pushed to the right side.

The colour of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit appears to be either grey or black with a glossy camera panel and a matte finish on the rest of the rear.

Other recent rumours surrounding the design of iPhone 17 Pro have suggested an aluminium frame and a repositioned Apple logo. Apple is rumoured to move its logo to a lower position on the rear panel of the phone. This design change is likely to make space for the new camera bar.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch display and is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a new vapour chamber cooling system.

The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at an event in September. The lineup is also expected to feature a standard iPhone 17 and a new iPhone 17 Air model with a slim build, that is likely to replace the iPhone Plus model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Listed on Geekbench With 16GB RAM, Octa-Core SoC and Android 16
Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »