Earlier this month, Google announced the Android Canary release channel which replaced the existing Android Developer Previews. It is now rolling out only the second update in the release channel, dubbed Android Canary 2507. As per the tech giant, it is specifically meant for developers who want to test the new Android APIs. The latest release is initially rolling out on Pixel phones, including the flagship Pixel 9 series and the affordable Pixel 9a.

In a Reddit forum, Google posted that the latest Android Canary 2507 release carries an updated SDK (Software Development Kit) with system images for the following Pixel devices:

Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 6 Series

But before you go ahead and install the update, the company advises caution. As per Google, the Canary builds are “highly experimental” and are not recommended for general use. These releases carry features that are currently in development and in the test stages, meaning they are not stable and may carry bugs.

Despite the Android Canary releases being briefly tested with internal users, they could have some issues that hamper your Pixel phone's normal operation. However, if you still wish to try out the experimental features, we recommend you do so on a secondary device, not your primary handset.

New Features

According to subsequent reports by Android Authority, the Android Canary 2507 release brings support for graphical Linux apps. This is made possible by the Linux Terminal app which Google introduced earlier this year, enabling Android users to boot up the Debian operating system in a virtual machine. Following the installation of the latest Canary build, it reportedly receives graphical app support.

Another feature reported in the update is the expansion of dark mode. It is said to force dark mode in apps that don't have native support for it, with a new Expanded option reportedly discovered within the theme settings on Pixel. The new feature is said to be similar to the override force-dark option found in Developer Options on Android.