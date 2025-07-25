Technology News
Google Rolls Out Android Canary 2507 Update for Pixel With Experimental New Features

Android Canary release channel provides access to features that are currently in development.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 09:42 IST
Google Rolls Out Android Canary 2507 Update for Pixel With Experimental New Features

Photo Credit: Android

Canary channel will offer a continuous stream of Android platform builds, as per Google

  • Devices compatible with update include Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series and more
  • Canary builds are experimental and may have bugs and issues
  • A new Expanded dark mode forces dark themes in more apps
Earlier this month, Google announced the Android Canary release channel which replaced the existing Android Developer Previews. It is now rolling out only the second update in the release channel, dubbed Android Canary 2507. As per the tech giant, it is specifically meant for developers who want to test the new Android APIs. The latest release is initially rolling out on Pixel phones, including the flagship Pixel 9 series and the affordable Pixel 9a.

Android Canary 2507 Update: Compatible Devices

In a Reddit forum, Google posted that the latest Android Canary 2507 release carries an updated SDK (Software Development Kit) with system images for the following Pixel devices:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 9a
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series
  4. Google Pixel Tablet
  5. Google Pixel Fold
  6. Google Pixel 7 Series
  7. Google Pixel 6 Series

But before you go ahead and install the update, the company advises caution. As per Google, the Canary builds are “highly experimental” and are not recommended for general use. These releases carry features that are currently in development and in the test stages, meaning they are not stable and may carry bugs.

Despite the Android Canary releases being briefly tested with internal users, they could have some issues that hamper your Pixel phone's normal operation. However, if you still wish to try out the experimental features, we recommend you do so on a secondary device, not your primary handset.

New Features

According to subsequent reports by Android Authority, the Android Canary 2507 release brings support for graphical Linux apps. This is made possible by the Linux Terminal app which Google introduced earlier this year, enabling Android users to boot up the Debian operating system in a virtual machine. Following the installation of the latest Canary build, it reportedly receives graphical app support.

Another feature reported in the update is the expansion of dark mode. It is said to force dark mode in apps that don't have native support for it, with a new Expanded option reportedly discovered within the theme settings on Pixel. The new feature is said to be similar to the override force-dark option found in Developer Options on Android.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
