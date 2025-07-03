Google has announced the Battery Performance Programme for the Pixel 6a. As part of this initiative, all Pixel 6a users will receive a mandatory update to Android 16. While the tech giant has already released the next iteration of the Android operating system (OS) for its phones from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 6a has not been eligible for the update. However, that is now changing, with the mandatory Android 16 update for the handset arriving this month.

On a support page, Google said that it will roll out Android 16 to the Pixel 6a as a mandatory automatic software update starting July 8. It will be introduced on handsets labelled as an “Impacted Device”. This is being done to minimise the risk of potential battery overheating that may pose a threat to the device owners.

As per the tech giant, the update will enable critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a. Following the Android 16 rollout, Google will reduce the battery capacity and charging performance of the phone once it reaches 400 charge cycles.

However, until the battery crosses this threshold, battery-related changes and the new features will remain inactive, the company said.

Pixel 6a users whose device has been labelled as impacted will receive a reminder notification once it reaches 375 charge cycles. Alongside reduced battery capacity, users may also notice changes such as reduced charging speed. Further, the battery-level indicator may also fluctuate, but this is said to be a short-term change as the phone adapts to its revised capacity.

If the Pixel 6a falls under the Battery Performance Program, users are eligible for free-of-charge repairs. If they do not wish to pursue repairs, they can also opt for a cash compensation or store hardware discount which will be applicable on their next purchase through the Google Store.

This move comes after multiple instances of Pixel 6a battery issues occurred earlier this year. In February, a Pixel 6a owner shared multiple photos of their device on social media which showed the phone's battery as swollen and pushing the screen out of the frame. Then in May, another Pixel 6a allegedly exploded due to a swollen battery.