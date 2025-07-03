Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 6a to Get Mandatory Android 16 Update to Fix Battery Overheating Issues

Users with impacted Pixel 6a handsets are eligible for free repairs, cash compensation, or hardware discounts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 16:45 IST
Google Pixel 6a to Get Mandatory Android 16 Update to Fix Battery Overheating Issues

The Google Pixel 6a was launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • Pixel 6a will receive a mandatory Android 16 update starting July 8
  • The update is rolling out to minimise the risk of battery overheating
  • Google will adjust the battery's performance after 400 charge cycles
Advertisement

Google has announced the Battery Performance Programme for the Pixel 6a. As part of this initiative, all Pixel 6a users will receive a mandatory update to Android 16. While the tech giant has already released the next iteration of the Android operating system (OS) for its phones from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 6a has not been eligible for the update. However, that is now changing, with the mandatory Android 16 update for the handset arriving this month.

Android 16 Update for the Pixel 6a

On a support page, Google said that it will roll out Android 16 to the Pixel 6a as a mandatory automatic software update starting July 8. It will be introduced on handsets labelled as an “Impacted Device”. This is being done to minimise the risk of potential battery overheating that may pose a threat to the device owners.

As per the tech giant, the update will enable critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a. Following the Android 16 rollout, Google will reduce the battery capacity and charging performance of the phone once it reaches 400 charge cycles.

However, until the battery crosses this threshold, battery-related changes and the new features will remain inactive, the company said.

Pixel 6a users whose device has been labelled as impacted will receive a reminder notification once it reaches 375 charge cycles. Alongside reduced battery capacity, users may also notice changes such as reduced charging speed. Further, the battery-level indicator may also fluctuate, but this is said to be a short-term change as the phone adapts to its revised capacity.

If the Pixel 6a falls under the Battery Performance Program, users are eligible for free-of-charge repairs. If they do not wish to pursue repairs, they can also opt for a cash compensation or store hardware discount which will be applicable on their next purchase through the Google Store.

This move comes after multiple instances of Pixel 6a battery issues occurred earlier this year. In February, a Pixel 6a owner shared multiple photos of their device on social media which showed the phone's battery as swollen and pushing the screen out of the frame. Then in May, another Pixel 6a allegedly exploded due to a swollen battery.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 6a, Google, Pixel, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann to Step Away From HBO's The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Games
OPPO K13x 5G Overview: The Strongest Warrior in the Durability Battlefield

Related Stories

Google Pixel 6a to Get Mandatory Android 16 Update to Fix Battery Overheating Issues
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Reno 14 5G: See Price
  3. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India On This Date
  4. Nothing Teases Release of Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Update
  5. Oppo Reno 14 Pro First Impressions
  6. Maa OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor Watch 5 Ultra With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life
  2. Google Makes New Proposal to Stave Off EU Antitrust Fine, Document Shows
  3. Google Pixel 6a to Get Mandatory Android 16 Update to Fix Battery Overheating Issues
  4. Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ With MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched Alongside Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40
  5. Oppo Pad SE Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 9,340mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. Naughty Dog Head Neil Druckmann to Step Away From HBO's The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Games
  7. Google Chrome Update Patches Security Flaw That Granted Attackers Access When Users Visited Malicious Websites
  8. Google Is Bringing Gems to the Gemini Side Panel in Gmail, Docs, and Other Workspace Apps
  9. Meta Verified Users Claim ‘Useless’ Customer Support Amid Account Bans Despite Paying for Subscription
  10. Vivo X Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE India Launch Date Set for July 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »