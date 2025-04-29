Technology News
English Edition
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Launched Alongside iQOO Z10 Turbo: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 29 April 2025 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo series handsets have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant rating

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo is backed by a 7,620mAh battery
  • The Pro model has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera
  • The phones support up to 120W wired fast charging
iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and iQOO Z10 Turbo handsets were launched in China on Monday. These handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They have a dedicated Q1 gaming chip and sport up to 144Hz displays. The standard iQOO Z10 Turbo series model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Z10 Turbo Pro variant runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. They ship with Android 15 with OriginOS 5 skin on top. Both phones have an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Price

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the iQOO Z10 Turbo begins at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,100) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations are listed at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400), CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100), respectively.

Both phones are offered in Burn, Desert Colour, Seas of Clouds White and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) colourways. They are available for purchase in the country via the Vivo China e-store.

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Specifications

Both the iQOO Z10 Turbo and the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro sport 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000Hz touch sampling rate. The displays are claimed to support up to 4,400 nits peak brightness, a 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate, HDR10+ support as well as SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications.

The regular iQOO Z10 Turbo is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Z10 Turbo Pro has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The phones feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. They run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

For optics, both iQOO Z10 Turbo series smartphones have a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The vanilla handset has a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, while the Pro variant features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. 

The iQOO Z10 Turbo is backed by a 7,620mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 Turbo 10 Pro packs a 7,000mAh cell with support for 120W wired fast charging. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for security, as well as infrared sensors. 

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Both handsets have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant rating. They have dimensions of 163.72×75.88×8.09mm, and the base model weighs 212g, while the Turbo Pro variant weighs 206g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7620mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro price, iQOO Z10 Turbo price, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro launch, iQOO Z10 Turbo launch, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro features, iQOO Z10 Turbo features, iQOO Z10 Turbo series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
