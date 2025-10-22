Apple is working on an upcoming framework called AppMigrationKit, designed to simplify the transfer of app data between iOS devices and non-Apple platforms, primarily Android. The framework will be compatible with upcoming versions of iOS 26 and, it allows developers to include their app's data during a one-time migration process. AppMigrationKit supports both import and export of app data, working alongside Apple's upcoming Transfer to Android feature. It is currently in beta, and the framework signals Apple's attempts to offer easier cross-platform data migration.

How Apple's AppMigrationKit API Will Simplify iOS-to-Android App Data Transfers

The new AppMigrationKit framework is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1 and future versions, as spotted by the folks over at 9to5Mac. Currently in beta, the system is said to allow developers to include their app data during migration between Apple and Android. Although the framework's release alongside iOS 26.1 has not been confirmed, the published documentation suggests a launch may be imminent.

The company has clarified that AppMigrationKit is intended solely for cross-platform transfers and will not support data migration between iOS and iPadOS devices. It also doesn't support iOS apps running on visionOS or macOS.

When setting up a new device, all apps integrated with AppMigrationKit will automatically include their data, and developers can import cloud-stored data post-transfer. The publication also revealed that framework will operate alongside the upcoming “Transfer to Android” option in Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone, providing users with guidance on transferable data during the one-time migration process.

Apple has also indicated that Android will adopt a similar “Transfer to iPhone” functionality, initially offering an eSIM migration tool. Developers preparing for AppMigrationKit can review Apple's documentation on app extensions, data operations, migration statistics, and testing code. Apple notes that the framework is in beta, subject to change, and any implementation should be validated against the final operating system release.

Last year, Google rebranded its Data Restore Tool as Android Switch, listed on the App Store and Google Play with a new icon and description as “Google's official transfer app.” The app allows users to move chats, contacts, calendars, Wi-Fi networks, Google accounts, and more from an iPhone to Android, including guidance to disable iMessage. Contacts, calendars, and photos/videos can transfer via cable or cloud, while messages, apps, music, and notes require a cable connection.