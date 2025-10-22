Apple's rumoured foldable iPad is facing development hurdles, which could push back its planned launch timeline, according to a report. The Cupertino-based company is said to be working with Samsung Display to develop an 18-inch panel for its first foldable iPad. The panel is expected to reduce the crease found in foldable screens. Meanwhile, Apple's first foldable iPhone is still expected to debut in 2026. The foldable iPad‌ could look like a Mac in its closed form. It is said to resemble the 13-inch MacBook Air when opened.

Foldable iPad May Not Arrive Until 2029 Amid Development Challenges

Bloomberg reports that Apple's plans to launch an iPad with a foldable display is facing engineering setbacks, likely delaying its launch. The device, which was originally expected to be unveiled in 2028, may not arrive until 2029 or later, as per the report. Challenges related to the weight, hardware features, and display technology of the iPad are said to be the key reasons for the delay.

The foldable iPad will reportedly be priced at around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,63,000). Citing unnamed sources, the Bloomberg report states that Apple is collaborating with Samsung Display to develop the roughly 18-inch panel for the device. The screen minimises the crease seen on foldable displays. Apple is also said to be using this approach in its upcoming foldable iPhone.

The prototype of the foldable iPad, internally code-named J312, doesn't have an external display. It resembles a Mac laptop when closed with an aluminium enclosure on both sides. When opened, it is reportedly around the size of a 13-inch laptop.

Developing an 18-inch foldable iPad is said to be both complex and expensive, with projected costs reaching nearly three times that of the current 13-inch iPad Pro. The foldable tablet is expected to use OLED technology to offer more vibrant graphics and thinner displays.

However, engineers are reportedly concerned about the weight of the foldable iPad prototypes. The current prototypes weigh around 3.5 pounds (1.59 kg), comparable to a MacBook Pro. The current foldable iPad prototypes are heavier than existing iPad models that weigh between 1 pound (0.45 kg) and 1.3 pounds (0.59 kg).

The report further states that Apple's upcoming foldable iPad will resemble Huawei's MateBook Fold, an 18-inch foldable tablet launched in May in the Chinese market. Huawei's tablet weighs about a pound less than Apple's prototypes and is priced at around $3,400 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000). Apple is aiming to refresh its iPad lineup as demand has slowed, and more consumers shift toward Macs. While iPad sales are expected to rise slightly this year.

The company launched its ultra-slim iPhone Air model this year, and it is expected to launch its first foldable phone next year. Apple is also said to be working on several devices, such as smart glasses to a tabletop robot device.

More iPad models are also said to be on the way to market soon. A refreshed iPad Air with M4 chip and an entry-level model with A18 processor are expected to launch early next year. The foldable iPhone is also expected to be announced in 2026.

The launch of the foldable iPad and the upcoming iPhone Fold could position Apple as a serious contender in the expanding foldable device market.