Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Case Hints at Location of Capture Button

iPhone 16 Pro could debut in four colourways, with two options arriving in place of the blue and black colours introduced on last year's models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2024 12:49 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Case Hints at Location of Capture Button

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro models (pictured) arrived in four colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to arrive in four colourways
  • Two of these are said to be new colour options for the Pro models
  • Apple is also said to equip iPhone 16 Pro models with a capture button
Advertisement

iPhone 16 Pro could arrive in four colourways when the handset makes its debut in the second half of 2024, and the company could replace two colour options introduced last year. Apple started using titanium instead of stainless steel for the body of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in four colour options. Meanwhile, a leaked image of what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro case gives us an idea of where the new Capture button will be located on the smartphone.

According to details leaked by a tipster (in Chinese) via a Weibo post, the iPhone 16 Pro will arrive in Gray, Rose, Space Black, and White, colourways. While the gray and white colours appear to be the same as the options from the iPhone 15 Pro models, it looks like the black and blue colour options will be replaced with space black and rose colours, respectively.

iphone 16 pro colours capture button weibo twitter iphone 16 pro

Leaked images show the colour options (left) and capture button cutout
Photo Credit: Screenshots/ Weibo and Twitter

 

Meanwhile, an image of a case for the purported iPhone 16 Pro leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Sonny Dickson (via GSMArena) appears to indicate where Apple's rumoured capture button could be located on the handset. After introducing the programmable Action button with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple is tipped to introduce a new button that could be used to quickly launch the camera and capture images or video, according to recent reports.

The leaked image suggests that the capture button could be located on the right side of the phone, under the power button — this is in line with leaked renders of the Pro models that surfaced online earlier this month. One can also see that the case covers the power button, while the location of the rumoured capture button is exposed. It is worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as the cutout could also be used to house other components such as an mmWave 5G antenna.

Expected to debut as part of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones later this year, the iPhone 16 Pro is said to be powered by an 3nm A18 Pro chip, with improved neural engine performance, while the top-of-the-line model is expected to pack a larger battery. The upgraded chip is tipped to enable support for more on-device AI features on the iPhone 16 Pro models, according to recent reports.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro colour options, iPhone 16 Pro specifications, iPhone 16 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Market Awaits US’ Final GDP Announcement

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Case Hints at Location of Capture Button
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When WWDC 2024 Will Take Place and What to Expect From Apple
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
  3. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  4. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  5. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. HMD Global Said to Be Working on These Nine New Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, More to Receive One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI on March 28
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 With Snapdragon SoCs, Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Case Hints at Location of Capture Button
  4. Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Market Awaits US’ Final GDP Announcement
  5. Adobe, Microsoft Join Hands to Bring a Suite of Generative AI Features for Marketers in Microsoft 365
  6. WWDC 2024 to Take Place From June 10 to June 14: All You Need to Know
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing International Payments via UPI for Indian Users
  8. Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped
  9. Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp to Get a New Feature to Set All Media Uploads to HD Quality: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »