iPhone 16 Pro could arrive in four colourways when the handset makes its debut in the second half of 2024, and the company could replace two colour options introduced last year. Apple started using titanium instead of stainless steel for the body of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in four colour options. Meanwhile, a leaked image of what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro case gives us an idea of where the new Capture button will be located on the smartphone.

According to details leaked by a tipster (in Chinese) via a Weibo post, the iPhone 16 Pro will arrive in Gray, Rose, Space Black, and White, colourways. While the gray and white colours appear to be the same as the options from the iPhone 15 Pro models, it looks like the black and blue colour options will be replaced with space black and rose colours, respectively.

Leaked images show the colour options (left) and capture button cutout

Photo Credit: Screenshots/ Weibo and Twitter

Meanwhile, an image of a case for the purported iPhone 16 Pro leaked by X (formerly Twitter) user Sonny Dickson (via GSMArena) appears to indicate where Apple's rumoured capture button could be located on the handset. After introducing the programmable Action button with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple is tipped to introduce a new button that could be used to quickly launch the camera and capture images or video, according to recent reports.

The leaked image suggests that the capture button could be located on the right side of the phone, under the power button — this is in line with leaked renders of the Pro models that surfaced online earlier this month. One can also see that the case covers the power button, while the location of the rumoured capture button is exposed. It is worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as the cutout could also be used to house other components such as an mmWave 5G antenna.

Expected to debut as part of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones later this year, the iPhone 16 Pro is said to be powered by an 3nm A18 Pro chip, with improved neural engine performance, while the top-of-the-line model is expected to pack a larger battery. The upgraded chip is tipped to enable support for more on-device AI features on the iPhone 16 Pro models, according to recent reports.

