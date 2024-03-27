WWDC 2024 is set to take place in June, Apple announced on Wednesday. The annual developers conference typically takes place at Apple's headquarters and an online telecast of the event gives developers across the world a chance to look at new software features and enhancements that the company is working on for the coming year. This year, the iPhone maker is expected to unveil new artificial intelligence (AI) features and experiences that are likely to make their way to Apple's upcoming software updates.

Apple announced that WWDC 2024 will begin on June 10 and will be an online event with access to video sessions. The keynote event will also have an in-person experience on the first day — Apple says space for the event is limited, and enthusiasts and developers can apply to attend via the Apple Developer app and the company's website. Winners of Apple's Swift Student challenge will also be eligible to apply for the in-person experience, according to the company.

While Apple does not typically reveal too many details ahead of its events, previous reports have given us an idea of what to expect from WWDC 2024. The company is expected to catch up to Samsung and Google this year, adding new generative AI-powered features to its smartphones and computers. Apple is reportedly considering partnerships with AI firms like Google and Baidu in order to provide support for cloud-based GenAI features.

This year, Apple is expected to announce details of its next major operating system updates — iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. At least some of these updates are expected to bring AI features and experiences, some of these cloud-based, and others on-device. iOS 18 will reportedly feature a updated interface and allow users to place icons wherever they want on the screen. We're unlikely to see new Apple Silicon chips being unveiled at WWDC, as the company announced the M3 chips much later last year, at its 'Scary fast' event in October 2023.

While Apple usually launches new hardware at separate events held throughout the year — recent reports suggest the imminent launch of new iPad Air and OLED-sporting iPad Pro models — the company could also announce some new devices at its annual developer conference. Last year, the firm unveiled the Apple Vision Pro, its first wearable mixed reality headset, at WWDC 2023, and new devices, or accessories — like the rumoured AirPods models, could be announced at the event.

