Technology News
English Edition

Apple Said to Face French Antitrust Fine for Privacy Control Tool

The feature allows iPhone users to decide which apps can track user activity.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2025 20:03 IST
Apple Said to Face French Antitrust Fine for Privacy Control Tool

Photo Credit: Reuters

French antitrust fines can be as much as 10 percent of a company's global annual revenue.

Highlights
  • France may order Apple to halt anti-competitive practice
  • Apple may also face a fine in France
  • Apple holds its advertising business to a higher standard of privacy
Advertisement

Apple is facing a likely antitrust fine as the French regulator prepares to rule next month on the company's privacy control tool, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Called App Tracking Transparency (ATT), the feature allows iPhone users to decide which apps can track user activity, helping companies like Meta Platforms' Facebook and online advertisers tailor ads to users and measure their impact.

Digital advertising and mobile gaming companies including Facebook say it has made it more expensive and difficult for brands to advertise on Apple's platforms.

The French regulator charged Apple in 2023, saying it was concerned that the company might "abuse its dominant position by implementing discriminatory, non-objective and non-transparent conditions for the use of user data for advertising purposes".

It is expected to issue its decision next month ordering Apple to halt its anti-competitive practice and will likely impose a fine too, the people said, making it the first regulatory veto against the ATT.

French antitrust fines can be as much as 10 percent of a company's global annual revenue.

"The decision is expected in the spring. But we can't comment any further," the regulator said.

Apple referred to a July 2023 statement in which it said it holds its advertising business to a higher standard of privacy than it requires of any other developer and that it had previously received strong support from the French regulator and privacy watchdog on the goal of the ATT.

The German antitrust authority earlier this month charged Apple with abusing its market power through its app tracking tool and giving itself preferential treatment, putting the company at risk of a hefty fine.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, France, Antitrust, Facebook
Apple Sued Over 'Carbon Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch Models
Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features

Related Stories

Apple Said to Face French Antitrust Fine for Privacy Control Tool
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  3. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked
  7. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  8. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller
  10. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  2. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  3. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  5. Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
  6. US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
  7. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
  8. New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
  10. Amazon Plans to Unveil Alexa Devices in the Fall, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »