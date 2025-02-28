Technology News
English Edition

Apple Sued Over 'Carbon Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch Models

Apple has aimed to be carbon neutral by 2030, including in its supply chain.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:53 IST
Apple Sued Over 'Carbon Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched its carbon neutral watches in September 2023

Highlights
  • The plaintiffs are from California, Florida and Washington, D.C
  • Apple defended its environmental record
  • The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages
Advertisement

Apple has been sued by consumers who said its claim that three versions of Apple Watches are "carbon neutral" and environmentally friendly is false and misleading.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday in San Jose, California federal court, seven purchasers of the green-tagged Apple Watch Series 9, SE and Ultra 2 said they would not have bought their watches or would have paid less had they known the truth.

Apple, also known for the iPhone, launched the watches in September 2023, saying they would be carbon neutral through a combination of lower emissions and purchases of carbon offsets.

But the plaintiffs--from California, Florida and Washington, D.C.--said two carbon offsetting projects on which Apple relied to meet its corporate emissions target did not provide "genuine" carbon reductions.

They said much of the land in Kenya's Chyulu Hills Project lies within a national park protected from deforestation since 1983, while land for China's Guinan Project was heavily covered by trees even before the project began in 2015.

"In both cases, the carbon reductions would have occurred regardless of Apple's involvement or the projects' existence," the complaint said. "Because Apple's carbon neutrality claims are predicated on the efficacy and legitimacy of these projects, Apple's carbon neutrality claims are false and misleading."

The plaintiffs also said 70 percent of US and Canadian consumers consider environmental sustainability crucial when making purchases, citing a study by the National Retail Federation and IBM.

In a statement on Thursday responding to the lawsuit, Apple did not discuss the case but defended its environmental record.

"We've drastically cut emissions for Apple Watch by over 75 percent, and we are investing significantly in nature-based projects to remove hundreds of thousands of metric tons of carbon from the air," it said. "We detail our work prominently and transparently for our users."

The Cupertino, California-based company has aimed to be carbon neutral by 2030, including in its supply chain.

Wednesday's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an injunction blocking Apple from marketing the three watches as carbon neutral.

The case is Dib et al v Apple Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 25-02043.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Smart Watch, Carbon Neutral, iPhone, Apple Watch
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features

Related Stories

Apple Sued Over 'Carbon Neutral' Claim for Apple Watch Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  3. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  6. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  2. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  3. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  5. Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
  6. US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
  7. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
  8. New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
  10. Amazon Plans to Unveil Alexa Devices in the Fall, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »