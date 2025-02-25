Technology News
English Edition

Apple Plans $500 Billion in US Investment, 20,000 Research Jobs in Next Four Years

Apple said it last month started mass producing chips of its own design at an Arizona factory.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2025 20:10 IST
Apple Plans $500 Billion in US Investment, 20,000 Research Jobs in Next Four Years

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple made a similar announcement about its US spending plans in 2018

Highlights
  • Most of Apple's consumer products are assembled outside the U.S.
  • Apple said it will work with Foxconn to build a facility in Houston
  • The company's shares were up 1.2 percent
Advertisement

Apple said on Monday it would spend $500 billion (roughly Rs. 43,61,175 crore) in US investments in the next four years that will include a giant factory in Texas for Artificial Intelligence (AI) servers and add about 20,000 research and development jobs across the country in that time.

That $500 billion (roughly Rs. 43,61,175 crore) in expected spending includes everything from purchases from US suppliers to US filming of television shows and movies for its Apple TV+ service. The company declined to say how much of the figure it was already planning to spend with its US supply base, which includes firms such as Corning that makes glass for iPhones in Kentucky.

The move comes after media reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook met President Donald Trump last week. Many of Apple's products that are assembled in China could face 10 percent tariffs imposed by Trump earlier this month, though the iPhone maker had secured some waivers from China tariffs during the first Trump administration.

"This pledge represents a political gesture towards the Trump administration," said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson, who estimated Apple has already committed to spend more than $150 billion (roughly Rs. 13,08,321 crore) per year in the United States, including cost of goods sold and capital expenditure.

"Even without growing that spend very much, they would only need three to four years to meet their obligation."

Apple made a similar announcement about its US spending plans in 2018, during the first Trump administration, when it said its new and ongoing investments would contribute $350 billion (roughly Rs. 30,52,495 crore) to the US economy over five years.

The company's shares were up 1.2 percent.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, thanked Apple and Cook, saying the move reflected the company's faith in his administration.

Most of Apple's consumer products are assembled outside the US, though many of Apple components are still made there, including chips from Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo.

Apple said it last month started mass producing chips of its own design at an Arizona factory owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Bringing TSMC to Arizona and helping introduce legislation that later became the CHIPS Act to bolster US semiconductor production were two of Trump's biggest industrial policy moves during his first term.

Apple said on Monday it will work with Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to build a 250,000-square-foot facility in Houston, where it will assemble servers that go into data centers to power Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features that help draft emails and perform other tasks. Those servers are currently made outside of the US, Apple said.

Apple said it plans to increase its Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,604 crore) to $10 billion (roughly Rs. 87,199 crore), with part of the expansion being a "multibillion-dollar commitment from Apple to produce advanced silicon" at TSMC's Arizona factory.

Apple did not disclose details of its deal with TSMC, but it has in the past used the fund to help partners build out the infrastructure needed to deliver products or services for Apple.

Apple will also open a manufacturing academy in Michigan where its engineers, along with local university staff, will offer free courses for small and mid-sized manufacturing firms in areas such as project management and manufacturing process optimisation.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: apple, us, ai, donald trump
Poco M7 5G India Launch Set for March 3; Chipset, Price Range Revealed
Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online

Related Stories

Apple Plans $500 Billion in US Investment, 20,000 Research Jobs in Next Four Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  4. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme Neo 7 SE With Massive 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  6. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  7. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  8. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  9. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  10. Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched
  2. Balatro Gets Surprise Release on Game Pass, New DLC Brings Assassin's Creed, Fallout Collaboration
  3. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  4. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  5. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  6. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  7. ED Uncovers Rs. 600 Crore Crypto Fraud, Seizes Rs. 2.18 Crore in Search Operations
  8. Indonesia and Apple Said to Agree on Terms to Lift iPhone 16 Ban
  9. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  10. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »