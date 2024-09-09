Technology News
Apple iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Apple's 'Glowtime' event will begin at 10:30pm IST.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 12:11 IST
Apple iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

The main focus of the event could be the iPhone 16 series and new Apple Watch models

Highlights
  • Apple is getting ready to announce new phones, wearables and audio device
  • All models in the iPhone 16 series may include Dynamic Island
  • Watch Series 10 is rumoured to be available in 44mm and 48mm sizes
Apple's 'Glowtime' launch event is set to take place tonight, September 9 at 10:30pm IST. The event's main focus is expected to be the iPhone 16 series comprising — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We also expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to unveil new Apple Watch models, and AirPods along with other Apple products. The event is likely to include an announcement about Apple Intelligence, the company's suite of AI features and may conclude with the revelation of release dates for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11.

Apple's 'Glowtime' iPhone 16 Event: How to Watch Live Stream?

Today's Glowtime event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). Just like all recent Apple events, the event will occur at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park. The grand launch show will be livestreamed on Apple's event site and on YouTube. You can also watch from the Apple TV app on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Interested readers can also watch the Apple event live directly from the video embedded below.

What Is Expected From Apple's 'Glowtime' Event

Apple is anticipated to launch its iPhone 16 family consisting of four models —iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max during the event.

Besides new iPhone models, the company could be focusing on two main product types — Apple Watch Series 10 or Watch X, two new AirPods— during the event. The company could also bring a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. There could be announcements about Apple's suite of AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence that includes capabilities like ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and AI-based writing tools.

The event may conclude with announcements about the release dates of the long-awaited public rollout of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and watchOS 11, which Apple debuted in June.

iPhone 16 Series Specifications (Expected)

As per recent leaks, all models in the iPhone 16 series will come with Dynamic Island and include Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to run on the flagship A18 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, on the other hand, could be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

The iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are rumoured to feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The vanilla models are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to get a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 4,676mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and 20W MagSafe charging.

Apple Watch Series 10 Specifications (Expected) 

Apple Watch Series 10 is rumoured to be available in 44mm and 48mm size options. It could come equipped with an updated ECG or heart rate sensor. It is expected to have a thinner design and support sleep apnea detection. Apple will likely refresh the Apple Watch Ultra and introduce a Watch SE.

New AirPods models are said to offer active noise cancellation. They could get newer chips and gain support for features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
