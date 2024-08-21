Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series of smartphones in the coming weeks, and the upcoming lineup is expected to comprise four new models. A tipster has now suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max — the largest handset in the series — will have thinner screen bezels than any other smartphone in the industry. The purported size of the bezel has also been leaked, and Apple is said to be implementing a new method to trim down the bezels of its flagship iPhone model.

Tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 1.15mm bezels. The post includes a computer-aided design (CAD) render of the flagship phone with narrow bezels around the display. For comparison, last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max featured 1.71mm bezels around its display.

As the ancient Greek god in charge of bezel, I would definitely buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max . I can't refuse it. pic.twitter.com/QBhqIh0UE9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 20, 2024

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bezels measure 1.15mm, it will have a notable lead over the flagship Galaxy S24 series and the recently launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in the market. The razor-thin bezels are expected to provide more display space for users. Apple is said to be using a process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to minimize the bezel at the bottom of its iPhone models.

Additionally, the tipster has also shared an image that shows a purported tempered glass display protector for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a separate post. However, this image doesn't tell us much about the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: What We Know So Far

The latest leaks related to the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes a week after leaked dummy units of the handset surfaced online. The iPhone 16 Pro series is said to come in black, white, gold, and grey or titanium colourways. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 4,676mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and 20W MagSafe charging.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to run on Apple's rumoured flagship A18 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. on the other hand, are tipped to be equipped by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

The iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are rumoured to feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The Pro model is expected to support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness while displaying SDR content. The vanilla models are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors.

All phones in the iPhone 16 family are expected to feature a Dynamic Island and include AI-powered Apple Intelligence features, according to recent reports. More details about these handsets are expected to surface online in the coming weeks, ahead of their anticipated debut.