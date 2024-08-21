Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple's Thinnest-Ever Screen Bezels

Apple is reportedly using a Border Reduction Structure process to minimise the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 20:24 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple's Thinnest-Ever Screen Bezels

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to run on an A18 Pro chip

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature 1.15mm bezels
  • Apple is tipped to increase the display sizes of the Pro, Pro Max models
  • The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be unveiled in September
Advertisement

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series of smartphones in the coming weeks, and the upcoming lineup is expected to comprise four new models. A tipster has now suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max — the largest handset in the series — will have thinner screen bezels than any other smartphone in the industry. The purported size of the bezel has also been leaked, and Apple is said to be implementing a new method to trim down the bezels of its flagship iPhone model.

Tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 1.15mm bezels. The post includes a computer-aided design (CAD) render of the flagship phone with narrow bezels around the display. For comparison, last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max featured 1.71mm bezels around its display.

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bezels measure 1.15mm, it will have a notable lead over the flagship Galaxy S24 series and the recently launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in the market. The razor-thin bezels are expected to provide more display space for users. Apple is said to be using a process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to minimize the bezel at the bottom of its iPhone models.

Additionally, the tipster has also shared an image that shows a purported tempered glass display protector for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in a separate post. However, this image doesn't tell us much about the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: What We Know So Far

The latest leaks related to the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes a week after leaked dummy units of the handset surfaced online. The iPhone 16 Pro series is said to come in black, white, gold, and grey or titanium colourways. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 4,676mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and 20W MagSafe charging.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to run on Apple's rumoured flagship A18 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. on the other hand, are tipped to be equipped by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process.

The iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are rumoured to feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The Pro model is expected to support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness while displaying SDR content. The vanilla models are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors.

All phones in the iPhone 16 family are expected to feature a Dynamic Island and include AI-powered Apple Intelligence features, according to recent reports. More details about these handsets are expected to surface online in the coming weeks, ahead of their anticipated debut.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 16, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025, Xbox and PC Launch Date Confirmed

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple's Thinnest-Ever Screen Bezels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 2 Review
  2. iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9s Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  3. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Its Most Affordable Unlimited 5G Plan at Rs. 198
  5. Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G Tipped to Arrive in These Three Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Apple's Thinnest-Ever Screen Bezels
  2. El Salvador Doubles Down on Bitcoin Strategy, Set to Upskill Over 80,000 Civil Servants
  3. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025, Xbox and PC Launch Date Confirmed
  4. Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G RAM and Storage Details Surface Online; Said to Arrive in Three Colour Optiions
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report
  7. Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android
  9. Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked
  10. Uber Hires Former Executive of Tesla's Charger Division to Oversee EV Shift
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »