Apple unveiled its revamped user interface for iOS 26, alongside new Liquid Glass design elements, during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), which was hosted by the company in June. Similarly, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil new features coming to iOS 27, at its next WWDC keynote. According to details shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, the iPhone-maker is planning some “major” changes for the purported software update, including new AI features and user experience improvements.

Apple's iOS 27 Will Reportedly Bring New AI Features

Gurman writes that the Cupertino tech giant's next major firmware update for iPhone models, which is expected to be called iOS 27, will focus on two specific areas of the mobile operating system, including quality improvements and Apple Intelligence features.

Citing iOS 26 issues that mar the user experience, like overheating, battery drain, UI glitches, “keyboard failures”, cellular connectivity issues and frequent app crashes, the journalist said that Apple's engineers have begun “combing” through the OS to reduce bloat and resolve known bugs, while attempting to “meaningfully boost performance”. This is reportedly part of the US-based company's efforts to improve the quality of its mobile OS, which is also expected to arrive on its rumoured foldable phone.

In terms of iOS 27 features, Apple is said to be prioritising the introduction of new AI capabilities to its smartphones, while integrating the same into additional apps. The company is said to be working on a “health-focused” AI model, which could be included in the Health+ subscription service.

Expected to release in the fall of 2026, it will reportedly compete with ChatGPT and Perplexity. Moreover, the iOS 26.4 update will reportedly bring the much-anticipated AI-powered Siri. Apple is also said to be internally working on a standalone text-based AI chatbot app, dubbed Veritas. It is said to be the test bed for the “re-architected Siri”. However, Apple is not planning to release the app to the public.

The Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil the iOS 27 features and redesigned UI elements during the WWDC 2026 in June next year. Apple will later start releasing the software update for eligible iPhone models in September 2026, soon after the launch of the purported iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro series. Meanwhile, the first beta version of iOS 27 could be rolled out to developers for testing as soon as July.