Apple Said to Follow Twice-a-Year Launch Schedule for iPhone, Budget Models to Debut in First Half of Year

Apple is said to launch iPhone 18 Slim, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the second half of 2026

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 16:02 IST
Apple Said to Follow Twice-a-Year Launch Schedule for iPhone, Budget Models to Debut in First Half of Year

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched in September

Highlights
  • A few models in the lineup are said to launch in usual September window
  • Apple might shake up its iPhone release schedule
  • Apple will shift to a twice-a-year launch schedule for iPhone models
Apple has been releasing its base iPhone models alongside the Pro variants for years. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be planning to refresh this long-standing tradition of launching all flagship iPhone models in September every year. Apple is yet to reveal its original plans, but noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the company will shift to a twice-a-year launch schedule. Apple is said to be planning to release higher-end iPhone models in the fall launch window, while the budget versions may land in the market in the first half of the following year.

Apple Might Shake Up iPhone Launch Timeline

TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the possible launch timeline of future iPhone models on Monday. Apple will reportedly launch cheaper iPhone models in the first half of every year, following the launch of Pro models from the same series in the fall of the previous year. The launch of iPhone 17 is likely to proceed as normal this year with four models — iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, and iPhone 17. The brand is said to announce the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

Instead of unveiling the entire lineup at once, Apple is said to launch only the flagship iPhone 18 Slim, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the second half of 2026. They are tipped to be released alongside the first foldable iPhone, possibly in September. The standard iPhone 18, on the other hand, is tipped to see the light in the first half of 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e model.

As per Kuo, Apple will bring its second-generation foldable iPhone, iPhone 19 Slim, iPhone 19 Pro, and iPhone 19 Pro Max in the second half of 2027.

Further, Kuo states that the iPhone 19 Slim will feature a larger display than the iPhone 18 Slim. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to go official this year, is rumoured to get a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Kuo believes that Apple's move toward a bi-annual iPhone launch strategy is largely driven by fierce market competition, especially in China. Launching iPhone models in the first half of every year might help the company close the marketing gap. He goes on to say that Apple has to expand its iPhone lineup as the competition is rising, and releasing all models together seems to be diluting company's marketing efforts.

If Kuo's prediction proves accurate, the revised launch schedule would mark a major departure from Apple's long-standing tradition of unveiling the newest iPhone lineup each September. Recently, a report by The Information suggested a staggered rollout for the iPhone 18 series.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17, iPhone 18, iPhone 19 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
