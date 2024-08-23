Apple announced on Thursday that it will soon allow iPhone and iPad users in the European Union (EU) region more options to change default apps, delete first-party apps, and more. The decision was made in compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) which prohibits tech companies from practising anti-competitive policies. The Cupertino-based tech giant had already allowed third-party apps and app marketplaces on its devices in the region as well as allowed users to change the default browser. With the upcoming update, the company is expected to integrate a more open ecosystem.

Apple to Let EU iPhone, iPad Users Change Default Apps

In a newsroom post on its developer website, Apple announced that it will be making changes to three aspects of its operating system for iPhone and iPad users in the EU. It will allow users to see more information in the browser choice screen, change more default apps, and enable deletion for more first-party apps.

Most of these changes will be rolled out with a new update by the end of this year, the company claimed. Additionally, the tech giant is also continuing dialogue with the European Commission about compliance with the DMA's requirement in these areas.

iPhone browser choice screen

Photo Credit: Apple

While Apple already lets iPhone and iPad users in the EU change the default browser from Safari to others, it is now making the process of changing browsers easier for users. Once the update arrives, users in the EU region who still use Safari as their default browser will see the entire list of default browsers on a new screen, where they can make their choice.

This choice screen will also show the browser's App Store caption. Additionally, users will also get access to more information about the performance of the choice screen.

Apple will also increase the list of default apps that can be changed with the upcoming update. It will also include a new Default Apps section in Settings which will list all the built-in apps available to the users. The company said it will add options to change the default apps for phone calls, messages, keyboards, password managers, and more.

Next year, it will also let users change default apps for translating text, navigation, call spam filter apps, and more.

Finally, Apple will also allow users to delete more first-party apps in the EU region. These will include the App Store, Messages, Photos, Camera, and Safari. Notably, the tech giant previously never let users delete its first-party apps.