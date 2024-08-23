iPhone 16 family comprising vanilla iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are due to arrive this September. The rumour mill about the new lineup has been churning away for months and most recently, a hands-on video of dummy units of the iPhone 16 series has emerged on the Web. The video suggests the camera specifications of upcoming Apple handsets. The iPhone 16 lineup is also said to feature an all-new Capture button. The vanilla models are seen to have a dual rear camera unit, while the Pro models appear to have three sensors at the rear.

iPhone 16 Series Camera Specifications Leak

In a video posted online by AppleInsider, the camera units and action button of the iPhone 16 series were leaked. As per the hands-on video of the dummy units, both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary wide camera with f/1.6 aperture and up to 2x zoom and a secondary ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and .5x zoom out. The f/2.2 aperture will be an upgrade from the f/2.4 available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Further, the standard iPhone 16 series is said to feature a vertically stacked camera unit instead of a diagonal setup. The non-Pro iPhone models are likely to support macro photography for the first time.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to carry a triple rear camera setup including a wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera. The telephoto feature was earlier exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. They could retain the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 2x optical zoom from the current lineup. They are said to feature 12-megapixel telephoto sensors with 5x optical zoom and f/2.8 aperture. Further, the ultra-wide camera could be upgraded to 48-megapixel with a pixel-binning feature that would use .7 micrometre pixels while shooting at full resolution or 1.4 micrometre when used as a quad pixel. The iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to support capturing ProRaw photos.

The report citing sources claims that Apple will support a new image format called JPEG-XL with the iPhone 16 alongside the existing HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly support 3K video at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision.

iPhone 16 May Get an All-New Capture Button

A Capture Button that lets users perform various actions like launching the camera or taking a video will be reportedly available in all iPhone 16 variants this year. It could be located on the lower-right corner and is said to be capacitive. This DSLR-like button could be used to zoom in and out while in the stock app.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhone models on September 10. The iPhone 16 Pro models are believed to bring slightly larger screens than their counterparts in the iPhone 15 lineup. All phones in the lineup could offer on-device AI features courtesy of Apple Intelligence.