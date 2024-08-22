Apple's iPhone 16 series of smartphones is expected to launch in global markets soon, comprising four models — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While Apple doesn't reveal any details of unreleased products, the upcoming smartphone lineup has been leaked on several occasions. This year, all four iPhone models are tipped to arrive with support for Apple Intelligence features, while the 'Plus' variant is said to pack a smaller battery compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 16 Series Price (Leaked)

According to details shared by Apple Hub in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the standard iPhone 16 will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,100) for the base model with 128GB of storage. Pricing for the larger iPhone 16 Plus is said to start at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

The iPhone 16 Pro will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,300) for the 256GB storage configuration, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,00,700) for the same amount of inbuilt storage. The standard models will also be available in 256GB and 512GB configurations. while the Pro models will be sold in 512GB and 1TB variants, according to the post on X.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Specifications (Leaked)

Both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by Apple's rumoured A18 chipset, as per the latest leak. They are also expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, as the post claims they will support Apple Intelligence features limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The standard model is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Plus model will have a 6.7-inch screen. On the display front, not much appears to have changed from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Similarly, the phones are expected to feature support for 2x optical zoom on the primary camera and arrive with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Apple is tipped to equip the iPhone 16 with a larger 3,561mAh battery (teardowns of the iPhone 15 revealed it has a capacity of 3,349mAh), while the larger iPhone 16 Plus could arrive with a much smaller 4,006mAh battery compared to its predecessor that arrived with a 4,383mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications (Leaked)

The purported iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, representing a small 0.2-inch increase in screen size. A recent report also suggests that the Pro Max model will feature the thinnest display bezels in the industry. Both of Apple's upcoming Pro models are said to be powered by the company's A18 Pro chipset and the handsets will offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

Unlike the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, Apple's premium models will be equipped with a higher resolution 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, according to the post on X. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to offer 5x optical zoom support, which suggests that the company has equipped them with its 'tetraprism' periscope lens.

This year, Apple is tipped to upgrade the battery capacities of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The former is said to be equipped with a 3,355mAh battery, while the larger model could pack a 4,676mAh battery. For context, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived last year with 3,290mAh and 4,441mAh batteries, respectively.