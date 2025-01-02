Technology News
English Edition

Apple Offers iPhone Discounts in China as Competition Intensifies

Apple is grappling with declining market share in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 January 2025 20:06 IST
Apple Offers iPhone Discounts in China as Competition Intensifies

Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone sales in China slipped 0.3 percent during 2024's third quarter from a year earlier

Highlights
  • The promotion will last four days
  • China is the largest smartphone market in the world
  • The Apple promotion also includes discounts on older iPhone models
Advertisement

Apple is offering rare discounts of up to CNY 500 ($68.50 or roughly Rs. 5,874)) on its latest iPhone models in China, as the US tech giant moves to defend its market share against rising competition from domestic rivals like Huawei.

The four-day promotion, running from January 4-7, applies to several iPhone models when purchased using specific payment methods, according to its website.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 94,012) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.17 lakh) will see the highest discount of CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 5,876). The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will receive a CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,701) reduction.

The discounts come as consumers remain cautious with spending amid China's slowing economy and deflationary pressures, with the country's consumer inflation hitting a five-month low in November.

Apple is grappling with declining market share in China, the world's largest smartphone market, where local manufacturers have intensified competition.

Huawei has emerged as a particularly strong challenger since its return to the premium segment in August 2023 with locally-made chipsets. Huawei had cut the prices of a variety of high-end devices, including mobile phones, by up to CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 35,250) over the weekend on one of China's leading e-commerce platforms.

Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter of 2024 before recovering in the third quarter. The US company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3 percent during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42 percent, according to research firm IDC.

The Apple promotion also includes discounts of CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,350) to CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,525) on older iPhone models, as well as other categories of products such as MacBook laptops and iPad tablets. Customers must use designated payment methods including WeChat Pay or Alipay to qualify for the discounts.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, China, iPhone, Discounts, iPhone 16
Moto G05 Set to Launch in India on January 7; Specifications Revealed
Google to Update Its Crypto Ads Policy in the UK Starting January 15: All Details

Related Stories

Apple Offers iPhone Discounts in China as Competition Intensifies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyundai Unveils Creta Electric in India With 473KM Claimed Range
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 With Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25's Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Revealed via Alleged Render; Specifications Tipped
  7. Moto G05 to Launch in India on January 7; Specifications Revealed
  8. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo T3x 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000
  10. Could We Ever Retrieve Memories from a Dead Person's Brain?
#Latest Stories
  1. Patent Suggests Nintendo Working on DLSS-Style AI Upscaling Technology Ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 Launch
  2. Moto G05 Set to Launch in India on January 7; Specifications Revealed
  3. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition to Launch Globally on January 9 Alongside Poco X7 Series
  4. Google to Update Its Crypto Ads Policy in the UK Starting January 15: All Details
  5. Apple Offers iPhone Discounts in China as Competition Intensifies
  6. Samsung Said to Be Readying 500-Megapixel Camera for Galaxy Devices, New Image Sensors for iPhone
  7. Hyundai Creta Electric With 473KM Claimed Range, Active Air Flaps Unveiled in India: Features, Launch Date
  8. OnePlus Ace 5V Key Features Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9350 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Vivo T3x 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Four Other Monitors Announced Ahead of CES 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »