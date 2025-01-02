Technology News
Moto G05 Set to Launch in India on January 7; Specifications Revealed

Moto G05 runs on a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 19:49 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G05 feature a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel rear camera unit

  • Motorola launched the Moto G05 in select global markets in December 2024
  • Moto G05 runs on Android 15
  • It is confirmed to receive two years of security updates
Moto G05 will be launched in India next week. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the specifications of the new Motorola G-series smartphone ahead of its debut in the country. The Moto G05 has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display and a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset under the hood. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Moto G05 was unveiled in select global markets in December alongside the Moto E15.

The launch of Moto G05 will take place at 12:00pm IST on January 7 and it will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. The e-commerce website is teasing the design and specifications of the handset via a dedicated landing page. It will be available in Green and Red colour options with a vegan leather back panel. 

Moto G05 Specifications

The Moto G05 runs on Android 15 out of the box and is confirmed to receive two years of security updates. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on a Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 12GB using additional storage.

For optics, the Moto G05 feature a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front camera. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio certification. The handset has an IP52-rated build. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life and up to 39 hours of talktime on a single charge.

Motorola launched the Moto G05 in select global markets in December last year alongside the Moto E15. The Moto G05 will debut as a successor to the Moto G04 and is likely to be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country.

 

