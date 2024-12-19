Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Said to Be in Talks with Tencent, ByteDance to Roll Out iPhone AI Features in China

Apple Said to Be in Talks with Tencent, ByteDance to Roll Out iPhone AI Features in China

Apple's discussions with Tencent and ByteDance are at a very early stage.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 December 2024 13:08 IST
Apple Said to Be in Talks with Tencent, ByteDance to Roll Out iPhone AI Features in China

Photo Credit: Reuters

The absence of AI capabilities in the latest iPhones sold in China has become a major setback for Apple

Highlights
  • Apple started the rollout of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices this month
  • ChatGPT is not available in China
  • Apple and Baidu have reportedly been in talks about using the latter's AI
Advertisement

Apple is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The US firm started the rollout of OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices this month, part of the Apple Intelligence product that allows its Siri voice assistant to tap the chatbot's expertise including on user queries about photos and documents such as presentations.

ChatGPT is not available in China and the country's regulatory requirements mandate that generative AI services obtain government approval before public release, forcing Apple to seek local partners for its AI features at a time when its market share in the country is declining.

Apple's discussions with Tencent and ByteDance on using their AI models are at a very early stage, said the sources, who declined to be named as the talks are not public.

ByteDance declined to comment, while Apple and Tencent did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

A successful partner for Apple's AI services in China could be a major winner in the country's increasingly crowded AI field where dozens of large language models have been launched by large tech firms as well as startups.

They include ByteDance's Doubao, Tencent's Hunyuan and search engine giant Baidu's Ernie.

Apple and Baidu have reportedly been in talks about using the latter's AI model in China, but The Information this month reported the discussions faced setbacks due to technical issues, including disputes over using iPhone user data to train AI models.

Baidu did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The absence of AI capabilities in the latest iPhones sold in China has become a major setback for Apple, as it faces declining market share in the world's biggest smartphone market due to growing competition from domestic brands including Huawei.

Huawei, which returned to the high-end market in August with a phone using a Chinese-made chip, launched its Mate 70 series last month featuring AI capabilities powered by its proprietary large language model.

Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter before recovering in the third quarter. The US company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3 percent during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42 percent, according to research firm IDC.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, China, Tencent, ByteDance, iPhone, Apple Intelligence
Amazon Rolls Out Dual Audio and New Accessibility Features for Fire TVs
iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple

Related Stories

Apple Said to Be in Talks with Tencent, ByteDance to Roll Out iPhone AI Features in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  3. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  4. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  5. Apple Is Using Nvidia's Tools to Make Its AI Models Faster
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
  8. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Study Highlights AI Models Can ‘Pretend’ to Have Different Views During Training
  2. After Kraken, Binance Sued by ASIC in Australia: Here’s Why
  3. Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
  4. YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
  5. Apple Partners With Nvidia to Improve Performance Speed of Its AI Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
  7. Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
  9. GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »