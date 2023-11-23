Technology News

Apple Granted Two Patents That Could Help Protect iPhone Screens From Snooping Eyes

Apple's patent describes the ability to adjust the viewing angles of a display via a filter controlled via an electric current.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 14:30 IST
Apple Granted Two Patents That Could Help Protect iPhone Screens From Snooping Eyes

Apple might soon make it much harder for a snooper to spy on the contents of your screen

Highlights
  • Apple's latest patents could lead to more privacy friendly displays
  • Both patents aim to lower the viewing angles of a display
  • Apple's patent describes dynamically adjustable privacy protection
Apple was recently granted two patents that could allow the company to develop technology that would make it difficult for snoopers to keep an eye on your iPhone or Mac. The novel screen technology could help protect information shown on a display by limiting the viewing angles of the display — this could replace the multipurpose screen protectors utilised by smartphone users that attempt to achieve the same result. The company has explored two methods of implementing the privacy features in its products.

Apple's recently granted patent (via Apple Insider) refers to the use of a 'privacy film' that would be applied on curved displays in order to protect the contents of the screen from people in the vicinity. The document describes the use of a film with a light-blocking layer with opaque and transparent sections that is "interposed between the first and second transparent substrates".

apple patent privacy film uspto apple patent

A privacy film could help reduce the viewing angles of Apple's displays
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Apple

 

As a result, a display equipped with the privacy film would only show the contents of the screen clearly to users sitting in front of the display, while offering a distorted or blank view to other users who are trying to look at the screen. However, the contents of the screen will still be visible from certain angles, allowing people sitting behind the user to pry on their activity.

Apple's second patent, published on November 21, discusses 'displays with adjustable angles of view'. It describes the use of an angle-of-view layer comprised of adjustable light blocking structures created using electrochromic material interposed between the first and second layers of the display.

apple patent privacy material uspto apple patent

Apple could develop displays with an adjustable viewing angles
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Apple

 

According to Apple, a display using this technology will allow users to apply a current to the first and second electrodes which will turn the electrochromic material opaque and block nearby viewers from being able to see what is on the screen. This process is reversible using an electric current to the same electrodes that will make the material more transparent and improve the viewing angles of the screen.

It is worth noting that Apple has been granted several patents and there is no indication that the company has plans to bring the new privacy protecting technology to its displays. The company is tipped to be working on making its wearable mixed reality headsets the successor to the iPhone over the next decade. These devices offer improved privacy as the virtual display is only visible to the person wearing Apple's spatial computer.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Patents, iPhone screens, Privacy
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
