Apple captured the top spot in the global smartphone shipments in 2025, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The global trends also witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) growth of two percent in the preceding year, making it the second year in a row that brands expanded their sell-in numbers. The report highlighted that Samsung came in the second spot after capturing 19 percent of the market, whereas Xiaomi remained at third without much of a change to its market size. Vivo and Oppo took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Global Smartphone Shipments in 2025 Witness an Uptick

According to Counterpoint Research's preliminary Market Monitor report, global smartphone shipments grew by two percent YoY, largely driven by demand for premium handsets, access to financing options, and increasing adoption of 5G devices in emerging markets. Notably, this data is based on sell-in numbers, which refer to the number of phones shipped to stores or warehouses. It indicates supply and manufacturer output, and not actual sales to the end consumer.

Coming to individual brand performance in the preceding year, Apple led the global smartphone market with 20 percent of the share. It also registered a 10 percent YoY shipment growth, which is the highest among the top five brands. Counterpoint analysts attributed this growth to expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid-sized markets. Notably, it is said that the iPhone 17 series gained traction in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform well in India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Samsung took the second spot in 2025 with 19 percent of the market share and a YoY growth of five percent. The company's growth was said to be fuelled by the Galaxy A series in the mid-range segment, and the Galaxy Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 series in the premium segment. Both were said to outperform their predecessors. Japan emerged as a key market for the brand.

Xiaomi claimed the third spot with a market share of 13 percent. Its performance remained largely stable, owing to its premiumisation strategy, resilient demand in emerging markets, and a balanced product mix, as per analysts.

Vivo and Oppo both captured eight percent of the global smartphone shipments market; however, Counterpoint Research placed Vivo at fourth spot due to its YoY growth of three percent. Analysts stated that the brand streamlined its portfolio in 2025, which helped it to focus on both high-value upgrades and mid-tier demands.

Oppo was given the fifth spot since its YoY shipment value declined by four percent. Analysts claimed that the lowered numbers were due to weak demand and rising competition in the Chineseand Asia-Pacific markets. Despite the decline, Oppo is said to have grown in markets such as India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Notably, with the integration of Realme, the total shipment share of Oppo will rise to 11 percent.

The report also highlighted that while Nothing and Google did not feature in the top five brands, their YoY shipment growth in 2025 was high, with 31 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

