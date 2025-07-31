Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro reportedly bear the codename M1 and model number SM-S942.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 31 July 2025
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 lineup could include Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge models
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is said to be associated with codename M2
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to feature 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in January next year, but speculation about the upcoming smartphones is already circulating on the Web. Samsung may replace the standard and Plus variants with new Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models in the new lineup. A fresh leak has now revealed details about the battery capacities of the devices. Both Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge are expected to bring a slight improvement over the current Galaxy S25 and S25 Edge models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Capacity Tipped

According to a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will have a rated battery capacity of 4,175mAh. Samsung is expected to advertise it as 4,300mAh. If this leak proves to be true, it would represent a slight upgrade over the 4,000mAh battery available on the Galaxy S25. Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 7 also has the same 4,300mAh cell.

Further, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge is said to come with a rated battery capacity of 4,078mAh, likely marketed as 4,200mAh. This could mark an improvement over the Galaxy S25 Edge, which faced criticism for its modest 3,900mAh battery (Review), a limitation attributed to its slim build.

The Galaxy S26 Pro is reportedly linked to the codename M1 and carries the model number SM-S942. In contrast, the Galaxy S26 Edge is reportedly associated with the codename M2 and model number SM-S947.

In recent years, Samsung's Galaxy S lineup has typically included three models — the base variant, a Plus version, and the Ultra. However, a recent report suggested that Samsung is planning a shake-up for next year's Galaxy S26 series. Instead of the standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, the South Korean brand is expected to introduce new Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge variants. These models are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra in January.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to feature the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor. It is expected to offer 60W charging support. The Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to come with a 16GB RAM option in all markets. Recent leaks claimed that the Galaxy S26 Edge will be slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company is expected to use a 'new battery material technology' for the new Edge phone. It could feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge Could Bring Battery Improvements Over Their Predecessors
