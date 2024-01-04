Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo

Apple supplier Genius is expected to benefit the most from the company's purported camera upgrades on its upcoming smartphones, according to an analyst.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2024 19:40 IST
iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to succeed the iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro could be equipped with a tetraprism telephoto camera
  • Both iPhone 16 Pro models are said to feature new ultra-wide cameras
  • The iPhone 17 is expected to sport a new selfie camera
Advertisement

Apple will equip the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — the company's purported Pro models expected to release later this year — with an upgraded camera setup, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that Apple will upgrade the ultra-wide angle camera on this year's Pro models, while the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will be equipped with the tetraprism telephoto camera setup found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is also tipped to equip the iPhone 17 series with an upgraded selfie camera.

In a Medium post, Kuo states that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from a 12-megapixel sensor to a 48-megapixel sensor — the sensor is expected to output 12-megapixel images that are pixel binned, according to Kuo, but the hardware upgrade will lead to improved image quality compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The analyst says that Taiwan-based Genius Electronic Optical will be a major supplier of the ultra-wide angle lens on the iPhone 16 Pro models, and the firm is also on track to produce the tetraprism telephoto lens for the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model, bringing its optical zoom performance on par with the larger Pro model.

Last year, Apple equipped the iPhone 15 Pro with an upgraded telephoto camera that offers up to 5x optical zoom. Previous leaks suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will also be equipped with similar camera hardware that enables the same functionality. The iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to sport a larger 6.27-inch display, which should drive more users — an estimated increase of 5 to 10 percent — to upgrade when the phone arrives, according to Kuo.

Kuo also predicts that Apple will upgrade the iPhone 17 series with a new selfie camera from a 12-megapixel sensor with a 5P lens to a 24-megapixel camera with a 6P lens, improving the image quality "significantly". As the primary supplier for the front cameras on the iPhone, Genius' revenue is expected to rise significantly, Kuo says, as the price of a 6P lens is 100 percent to120 percent higher than 5P lenses.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro Max camera, iPhone 17 camera, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
E-Rupee CBDC Said to Hit RBI Target of 1 Million Daily Transactions by End of 2023

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  2. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Price Range Leaks Online: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55 Leaked Renders Suggest Three Colours: See Here
  4. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  5. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  6. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Updated With Fixes for Camera Crashes, UI Bugs
  7. Poco X6 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Unboxing Video
  8. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  9. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  10. You Can Now Share Your Live Location Directly From Google Maps: Here's How
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo
  2. WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature Reportedly in Development: How it Works
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. E-Rupee CBDC Said to Hit RBI Target of 1 Million Daily Transactions by End of 2023
  5. OnePlus Buds 3 With Up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Rolling Out in India
  7. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Get Fixes for Camera Crashes, UI Bugs With January Update: How to Download
  9. Fire-Boltt Teases First of Its Kind Android-Based LTE Wristphone; to Launch in India on January 10
  10. Crypto Purchase Via Credit Card Could be Banned in South Korea, Here’s Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »