Asus seems to be on track with launching its next premium ZenFone offering, which has been tagged as the ZenFone 10. The ZenFone 10 has shown up in a recent leak revealing its hardware specifications, which included details about its camera along with a launch timeline as well. The launch of the Asus ZenFone 10 is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of this year. The upcoming phone has made its first appearance on benchmarking website Geekbench, giving us an idea about its performance and confirming some previously leaked details.

A device listed with the model number 'ASUS_AI2302' was first spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice, which also claimed that the handset in question is the upcoming Asus ZenFone 10. The company attempted three tests with version 6 of the benchmarking app, out of which the ZenFone 10 managed a maximum single-core score of 2,008 points and a maximum multi-core score of 5,568 points.

Also hinted in the listings is the phone's operating system, which is listed as Android 13. The CPU details of the listing also appear to confirm a previous leak, which stated that Asus ZenFone 10 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset tested had 16GB of RAM onboard.

The previous leak, which did not cite any sources, stated that the phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC offering a maximum of 16GB of RAM. It was also said to offer up to 512GB of internal storage and that it would run the Android 13 operating system.

The phone is also expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz maximum screen refresh rate, which also indicates that Asus may have finally let go of its compact form factor, although no details about its design have been released yet. The current ZenFone 9 model has a smaller 5.9-inch AMOLED panel.

The Asus ZenFone 10 is said to have a 200-megapixel primary camera, which seems like a step-up from the 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the Asus ZenFone 9. The phone is also expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Asus has not been too serious about smartphones save for its ROG gaming smartphone lineup. Last year's ZenFone 9 was not released in India despite launching in global markets. Going by the leaked specifications it's easy to tell that Asus is preparing a well-equipped premium flagship and looking to revive and reboot its ZenFone brand with the most up to date hardware possible.

