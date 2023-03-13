Technology News

Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, May Launch in Q4 2023: Report

Asus ZenFone 10 will reportedly be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 16:02 IST
Asus ZenFone 10 is expected to debut as the successor to the ZenFone 9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 10 may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
  • The handset will reportedly run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Asus ZenFone 10 could sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen

Asus ZenFone 10 will reportedly be launched later this year, as the successor to the Asus ZenFone 9 that made its debut in global markets in 2022. While the Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce any plans to launch the purported Asus ZenFone 10, its specifications have already been leaked online. This handset is tipped to feature flagship specifications, including Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 200-megapixel camera.

According to a report by Pricebaba citing unnamed sources, the Asus ZenFone 10 will bear the model number AI2302 and the successor to last year's Asus ZenFone 9 will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 in global markets.

It is worth noting that while the ZenFone 9 made its debut in global markets in July 2022, the handset never launched in India. There is no word on whether the Asus ZenFone 10 will be launched in the country.

Asus ZenFone 10 specifications (rumoured)

The purported Asus ZenFone 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, as per the report, which also states that the handset will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Last year's Asus ZenFone 9 was equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen.

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone 10 will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera. On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone 9 that made its debut last year, featured a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Details of other sensors on the handset, including the front-facing camera, are currently unknown. The handset will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the report.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Asus ZenFone 10, Asus ZenFone 10 specifications, Asus
David Delima
David Delima
