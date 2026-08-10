Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TVs

Amazon Freedom Sale 2026 brings discounts on various Fire TVs
Models from Xiaomi and Onida have offers during the sale period
HDFC cardholders receive up to a 10 percent instant discount
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Fire TVs are slowly becoming a popular option for viewers in India. The operating system offers a straightforward way to access streaming services, live TV and other connected features from a single interface. While primarily developed by Amazon, many brands offer Fire TVs across a range of screen sizes, price segments, and display technologies. So, if buying a new Fire TV has been on your wishlist, then there are several models available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.
Amazon Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Fire TVs
In addition to the direct discounts, Amazon is offering additional savings on select payment methods and products during the Freedom Sale. The Fire TV deals include Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card benefits of up to 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible transactions.
Amazon Pay users can get an additional Rs. 150 cashback when paying through Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Some products also carry coupons that further reduce the effective price.
For buyers looking for a larger screen experience, the Xiaomi 55-inch Mini LED QLED Fire TV is available for Rs. 44,999 against an MRP of Rs. 74,999. A coupon brings the effective price down further to Rs. 41,999. The TV features a Mini LED display and comes with 32GB of internal storage and 20W quad speakers.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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