Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TVs

Fire TVs are slowly becoming a popular option for viewers in India. The operating system offers a straightforward way to access streaming services, live TV and other connected features from a single interface. While primarily developed by Amazon, many brands offer Fire TVs across a range of screen sizes, price segments, and display technologies. So, if buying a new Fire TV has been on your wishlist, then there are several models available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Amazon Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Fire TVs

In addition to the direct discounts, Amazon is offering additional savings on select payment methods and products during the Freedom Sale. The Fire TV deals include Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card benefits of up to 5 percent cashback on eligible purchases. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible transactions.

Amazon Pay users can get an additional Rs. 150 cashback when paying through Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Some products also carry coupons that further reduce the effective price.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Fire TVs

For buyers looking for a larger screen experience, the Xiaomi 55-inch Mini LED QLED Fire TV is available for Rs. 44,999 against an MRP of Rs. 74,999. A coupon brings the effective price down further to Rs. 41,999. The TV features a Mini LED display and comes with 32GB of internal storage and 20W quad speakers.

Fire TV model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Xiaomi F Series 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here Xiaomi 55-inch Mini LED QLED Fire TV Rs. 74,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here Onida 43-inch 4K Smart LED Fire TV Rs. 33,190 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here Onida 55-inch QLED 4K Smart Fire TV Rs. 54,390 Rs. 32,999 Buy Here Xiaomi 65-inch Mini LED QLED Fire TV Rs. 99,999 Rs. 61,999 Buy Here Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro QLED Fire TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 26,498 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.