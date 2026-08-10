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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, BenQ, LG, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is offering a 27-inch Lenovo Legion gaming monitor at a discounted price of Rs. 15,290.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 16:48 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, BenQ, LG, and More

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Sale is offering LG gaming monitors at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale began on August 7
  • You can save up to Rs. 16,000 on a new gaming monitor
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is providing bank discounts
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7, commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which is celebrated on August 15. During the ongoing sale event, the e-commerce giant is giving you the opportunity to maximise your savings by offering discounts on a number of gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home appliances. Similarly, there are plenty of deals available for gamers, and the company has also listed gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and other gaming peripherals at relatively low prices, while also offering cashback and bank discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Monitors

People who are into gaming and are in the market for a new gaming monitor to connect to their PlayStation 5, gaming PC, Xbox, or other gaming consoles can get one at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. For example, if you are looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor, you can get your hands on the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, LG 27GS60QC, or Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 at relatively low prices of Rs. 15,290, Rs. 15,499, and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Additionally, you can avail of an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the top deals that you can get on gaming monitors of various sizes during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. On top of this, you can get cashback and bank discounts at checkout.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Monitors

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 (27-Inch) Rs. 23,690 Rs. 15,290 Buy Now
Alienware AW2525HM (25-inch) Rs. 22,632 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
LG 24GS65F (23.8-Inch) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 9,799 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ 24-10 (23.8-inch) Rs. 12,190 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
LG 27GS60QC (27-Inch) Rs. 21,287 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Lenovo Legion 24-10 (24-Inch) Rs. 13,090 Rs. 10,299 Buy Now
Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 (27-Inch) Rs. 19,890 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
LG 27GS60F (27-Inch) Rs. 28,500 Rs. 12,299 Buy Now
LG 24G411A (24-Inch) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 7,998 Buy Now
BenQ MOBIUZ EX251 (24.5-Inch) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 12,249 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Lenovo, LG, BenQ, Dell
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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