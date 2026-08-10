Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 started on August 7, commemorating 79 years of India's independence, which is celebrated on August 15. During the ongoing sale event, the e-commerce giant is giving you the opportunity to maximise your savings by offering discounts on a number of gadgets, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo, washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other home appliances. Similarly, there are plenty of deals available for gamers, and the company has also listed gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and other gaming peripherals at relatively low prices, while also offering cashback and bank discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 Offers on Gaming Monitors

People who are into gaming and are in the market for a new gaming monitor to connect to their PlayStation 5, gaming PC, Xbox, or other gaming consoles can get one at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. For example, if you are looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor, you can get your hands on the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, LG 27GS60QC, or Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 at relatively low prices of Rs. 15,290, Rs. 15,499, and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Additionally, you can avail of an instant discount of 10 percent with an HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the top deals that you can get on gaming monitors of various sizes during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. On top of this, you can get cashback and bank discounts at checkout.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Gaming Monitors

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