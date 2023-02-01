Technology News

Budget 2023: Government Lowers Customs Duty on Mobile Phone Parts, TVs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's mobile phone output rose from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 31 crore units last fiscal year.

By PTI | Updated: 1 February 2023 16:05 IST
Budget 2023: Government Lowers Customs Duty on Mobile Phone Parts, TVs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Wednesday

Highlights
  • India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer
  • Customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels reduced by 2.5 percent
  • Global electronics players are looking at a China plus 1 strategy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a cut in customs duty on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing.

In her Budget 2023-24 speech, she said India's mobile phone output rose from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 31 crore units last fiscal.

Her announcement comes at a time when India has aggressively positioned itself as an electronics powerhouse to the world, as global players look for a China plus 1 strategy.

In fact, India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer backed by the Centre's enabling policies, various incentive schemes, and a resolve to provide the industry with a competitive environment.

Sitharaman also announced that customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels would be cut to 2.5 percent, while customs duty on kitchen electric chimney has been increased to 15 percent from 7.5 percent.

However, she said the government would continue with a concessional basic customs duty of 2.5 percent on copper scrap.

The finance minister also announced a hike in basic customs duty on articles made from gold bars while increasing the tax on cigarettes by 16 percent.

The government would also reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports, she said.

Further, she said the government proposes to increase the limit for presumptive taxation for MSMEs and certain professionals to Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Finance minister, Union Budget, Budget 2023, Smartphones
Huawei Tipped to Announce a New Chipset Based on New Packaging Technology This Year
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut as Part of Company-Wide Salary Reductions
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

Budget 2023: Government Lowers Customs Duty on Mobile Phone Parts, TVs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  3. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  4. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Buds Ace With ANC to Be Unveiled On This Date
  6. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  7. Poco Has Revealed Key Specifications, AnTuTu Score for Poco X5 Pro 5G
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Small on Experience
  10. Budget 2023: TVs Manufactured in India Could Get Cheaper by This Much
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Quietly Launched in African Markets as Rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 1.28-Inch Display: All Details
  3. Budget 2023: TVs Made in India to Get Cheaper by Up to Rs. 3,000 After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  4. PVR Aerohub, India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex, Opens in Chennai
  5. Budget 2023: Fully Imported Cars, Including EVs, to Cost More After 10 Percent Customs Duty Hike
  6. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s 2023 Budget Explained by Insiders
  7. Google Chrome Is Working on Ability to Translate Text Within Images: Report
  8. Netflix Explains How It Will Prevent Account Password Sharing
  9. Twitter Makes First Interest Payment to Banks on Elon Musk’s $13 Billion Buyout Loan
  10. US, India's ICET Partnership to Focus on Semiconductors, AI and More to Help Compete Against China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.