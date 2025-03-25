Technology News
Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones

India will exempt from import duty 35 items for EV batteries and 28 items used in mobile phone manufacturing.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 March 2025 20:23 IST
Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones

Photo Credit: Pexels

India has been preparing to mitigate the impact of President Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Highlights
  • India aims to boost domestic production
  • New Delhi was open to cutting tariffs
  • The first phase of this trade deal is under negotiating
India on Tuesday said there would be no import duties on several goods used to manufacture electric vehicle batteries and mobile phones amid broader tariff cuts to help local producers withstand the potential impact of reciprocal US tariffs.

"We aim to boost domestic production and enhance export competitiveness by reducing duties on raw materials," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ahead of a vote to pass Finance Bill 2025 in parliament.

India will exempt from import duty 35 items used to make EV batteries and 28 items used in mobile phone manufacturing, she said.

India has been preparing to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs set to take effect from April 2.

The two countries are engaged in talks to resolve tariff issues and come up with a bilateral trade pact.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that New Delhi was open to cutting tariffs on more than half of US imports worth $23 billion (roughly Rs. 1,97,125 crore) in the first phase of a trade deal that the two nations are negotiating, citing two government sources.

Last week, an Indian parliamentary committee recommended that the government cut tariffs on the import of raw materials to support local manufacturers.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: India, EV Battery, Donald Trump, Nirmala Sitharaman
Government Ends Import Duty for Items Needed to Make EV Batteries, Phones
