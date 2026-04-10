CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to hit the market soon as a successor to last year's CMF Phone 2 Pro. While official details about the phone are currently unavailable, an early leak gives us some insight into its specifications. The CMF Phone 3 Pro is tipped to run on a Snapdragon chip, unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 Pro. The battery capacity is likely to be more than 5,000mAh, and the new model could support 45W fast charging. The Nothing sub-brand is expected to use a similar design language for the CMF Phone 3 Pro as last year.

CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines suggested key specifications of the CMF Phone 3 Pro ahead of the official launch. It will reportedly ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which would be a departure from the company's usual pattern. In contrast, CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on the Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, while the CMF Phone 1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood.

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to have a typical capacity of 5,090mAh; the advertised capacity is likely to be higher than that. The battery is expected to be around 5,400mAh and 5,500mAh, marking an improvement over the 5,000mAh battery used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The upcoming model is tipped to support 45W wired charging, compared to 33W charging of its predecessor.

Exact dimensions of the display are unknown, but it is expected to feature an AMOLED panel with 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution. The display could include a centred punch-hole front camera. The new phone will reportedly have a metal frame, replacing the plastic frame used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to follow the design elements of the Phone 2 Pro, but there will be some tweaks on the rear. A rough sketch included in the report suggests a repositioned flash. The third camera appears to be placed farther from the two vertically aligned cameras on the left.