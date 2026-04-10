Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests

CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests

CMF Phone 3 Pro will reportedly feature a metal frame, replacing the plastic frame used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 10:44 IST
CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests

CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to have a typical capacity of 5,090mAh
  • It is expected to feature an AMOLED panel
  • CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to follow the design elements of the Phone 2 Pro
Advertisement

CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to hit the market soon as a successor to last year's CMF Phone 2 Pro. While official details about the phone are currently unavailable, an early leak gives us some insight into its specifications. The CMF Phone 3 Pro is tipped to run on a Snapdragon chip, unlike its predecessor, the Phone 2 Pro. The battery capacity is likely to be more than 5,000mAh, and the new model could support 45W fast charging. The Nothing sub-brand is expected to use a similar design language for the CMF Phone 3 Pro as last year.

CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines suggested key specifications of the CMF Phone 3 Pro ahead of the official launch. It will reportedly ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which would be a departure from the company's usual pattern. In contrast, CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on the Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, while the CMF Phone 1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC under the hood.

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to have a typical capacity of 5,090mAh; the advertised capacity is likely to be higher than that. The battery is expected to be around 5,400mAh and 5,500mAh, marking an improvement over the 5,000mAh battery used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The upcoming model is tipped to support 45W wired charging, compared to 33W charging of its predecessor.

Exact dimensions of the display are unknown, but it is expected to feature an AMOLED panel with 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution. The display could include a centred punch-hole front camera. The new phone will reportedly have a metal frame, replacing the plastic frame used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The CMF Phone 3 Pro is said to follow the design elements of the Phone 2 Pro, but there will be some tweaks on the rear. A rough sketch included in the report suggests a repositioned flash. The third camera appears to be placed farther from the two vertically aligned cameras on the left.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CMF, CMF by Nothing, CMF Phone 3 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Seeks Samsung South Korea’s Internal Records as App Store Practices Face DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny: Report

Related Stories

CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Main Wo Aur Fuji, Thaai Kizhavi, and More
  2. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra Launched in India Alongside Ai+ Nova 2: See Prices
  3. Apple Could Shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims Tipster
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Leak Shows Colourways and Revamped Camera Layout
  5. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch With This Snapdragon Chip, Samsung Display
  6. Samsung Could Again Hike Prices of These Smartphones in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 With 9,000mAh Battery Is Now Available to Purchase in India
  8. Google and Apple's Next Phones Could Feature Samsung's New OLED Panel
  9. Early Leak Suggests CMF Phone 3 Pro Could Ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon
  10. How to Use Gemma 4 on Android and iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Reportedly Working on SteamGPT, an AI-Powered Tool for Steam Support and Counter-Strike 2 Anti-Cheat
  2. Oppo Find X9s Pro Design, Camera Configuration and Other Key Details Revealed as Launch Date Approaches
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications Confirmed as Regulatory Listing Reveals Other Key Features
  5. Google Pixel 11, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s Foldable Will Reportedly Feature OLED Panel Supplied By Samsung
  6. CMF Phone 3 Pro to Feature Snapdragon Chip and Bigger Battery With Faster Charging, Early Leak Suggests
  7. Apple Seeks Samsung South Korea’s Internal Records as App Store Practices Face DOJ Antitrust Scrutiny: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options
  10. Andromeda XXXVI Discovery Sheds Light on Dark Matter Rich Dwarf Galaxies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »