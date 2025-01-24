Technology News
English Edition

Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More

The iQOO Neo 10R will be the first smartphone in the new 'R' series.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 14:18 IST
Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More

The iQOO Neo 10R will be the first in India to feature special 'R' badge (representative image)

Highlights
  • iQOO is planning to launch its next-generation model in the Neo series
  • As per sources, the handset will come equipped with a 6,400mAh battery
  • The iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India pretty soon
Advertisement

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in 2025. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya recently tweeted a cryptic message revealing that the brand might launch a new iQOO model in the Neo series. The latest handset is said to offer flagship-grade features and specifications. That said, Gadgets 360 has exclusive information about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R. Industry sources have revealed some key features and specifications of the upcoming model ahead of the official launch.

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Details

Nipun Marya recently posted on his official X handle about the upcoming launch of the iQOO smartphone. The cryptic tweet reveals a special emphasis on the letter ‘r', which is repeated 10 times, meaning that the brand is preparing to launch iQOO Neo 10R in the country soon. Interestingly, the company will be bringing the first R-series smartphone in the country with the upcoming launch. The new model might offer some interesting set of features and specifications, following the brand ideology of providing flagship-grade features at an affordable price tag.  

 

 

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications Revealed

As per the sources, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is speculated to be loaded with a massive 6,400mAh battery. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 9 series. Moreover, the sources further mention that the handset to equip a 1.5K AMOLED display. The screen will also feature a high 144Hz screen refresh rate. The high-resolution display will allow users to binge-watch in 4K with ease. That said, the rest of the features and specifications are not known at the moment, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information.

iQOO Neo Series Journey

iQOO Neo series has always been special for both the brand and the consumers. The company introduced its first Neo-branded smartphone in 2022 and since then the series has been one of the most popular series from the company that offers flagship-grade performance with a special focus on enhanced gaming experience. The series is also one of the few that brings some unique design language and colour options to the customers.

iQOO is always known for introducing the latest processor in this series and we have seen in the past that each series brings some significant upgrades from its predecessor in different departments like performance, camera, display, battery, and more. The upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is also said to bring some flagship-grade features and specifications coupled with a refreshed design language and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10R 5G, iQOO Neo 10R expected launch, iQOO Neo 10R features, iQOO Neo 10R India launch, iQOO Neo 10R launch soon in India, iQOO Neo 10R Price, iQOO Neo 10R Specifications, iQOO Neo 10R storage variants
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Comes With Satellite Connectivity, Qualcomm Confirms
Android 16 Beta 1 Rolled Out for Google Pixel Phones: Features, Compatible Models

Related Stories

Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  7. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  8. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  9. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  10. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. Acer Aspire 3 (2025) With Intel Celeron N4500 Chipset and 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Releases Operator AI Agent in Preview, Can Independently Perform Tasks on the Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Comes With Satellite Connectivity, Qualcomm Confirms
  6. LG S95TR, S90T Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and AI Room Calibration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Singapore Court Approves WazirX’s Financial Restructuring Plan, Creditors to Vote Next
  8. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More
  9. EA Revises Revenue Forecast After EA Sports FC 25, Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sales Disappoint
  10. Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »