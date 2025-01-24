iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in 2025. iQOO CEO Nipun Marya recently tweeted a cryptic message revealing that the brand might launch a new iQOO model in the Neo series. The latest handset is said to offer flagship-grade features and specifications. That said, Gadgets 360 has exclusive information about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R. Industry sources have revealed some key features and specifications of the upcoming model ahead of the official launch.

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Details

Nipun Marya recently posted on his official X handle about the upcoming launch of the iQOO smartphone. The cryptic tweet reveals a special emphasis on the letter ‘r', which is repeated 10 times, meaning that the brand is preparing to launch iQOO Neo 10R in the country soon. Interestingly, the company will be bringing the first R-series smartphone in the country with the upcoming launch. The new model might offer some interesting set of features and specifications, following the brand ideology of providing flagship-grade features at an affordable price tag.

A𝐫e you 𝐫eady fo𝐫 the fi𝐫st 𝐫ema𝐫kable iQOO 𝐫eveal of 2025? 𝐑e𝐫ead - it might be 𝐫ight in the tweet! 😉 — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) January 24, 2025

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications Revealed

As per the sources, the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is speculated to be loaded with a massive 6,400mAh battery. This is a significant improvement over its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 9 series. Moreover, the sources further mention that the handset to equip a 1.5K AMOLED display. The screen will also feature a high 144Hz screen refresh rate. The high-resolution display will allow users to binge-watch in 4K with ease. That said, the rest of the features and specifications are not known at the moment, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information.

iQOO Neo Series Journey

iQOO Neo series has always been special for both the brand and the consumers. The company introduced its first Neo-branded smartphone in 2022 and since then the series has been one of the most popular series from the company that offers flagship-grade performance with a special focus on enhanced gaming experience. The series is also one of the few that brings some unique design language and colour options to the customers.

iQOO is always known for introducing the latest processor in this series and we have seen in the past that each series brings some significant upgrades from its predecessor in different departments like performance, camera, display, battery, and more. The upcoming iQOO Neo 10R is also said to bring some flagship-grade features and specifications coupled with a refreshed design language and more.