iQOO Neo 10R will be introduced in India on March 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone. It is claimed to be the "fastest smartphone in the segment" and is aimed at young gamers, according to the company. iQOO has now confirmed some key display, camera and battery features. Previously, the chipset, charging speed and the likely price range of the handset surfaced online. The phone was also spotted on a benchmarking site.

iQOO Neo 10R Key Features

The iQOO Neo 10R will sport a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.953-inch Sony sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, according to a press release from the company. The front camera will use a 32-megapixel sensor and support up to 4K 60fps (frames per second) video recording, the company added.

According to the official microsite, the iQOO Neo 10R is said to offer stable 90fps gaming for up to 5 hours and carry a 1.5K display with a 4,500nits peak local brightness level, 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The handset will feature a 6043mm² vapour cooling chamber as well as a dedicated e-sports mode that is said to optimise gaming performance.

iQOO will pack a 6,400mAh battery in the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R. Previously, the company confirmed that the phone will support 80W wired fast charging. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and have a 7.98mm profile. It will be offered in Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue shades.

The iQOO Neo 10R is claimed to have scored more than 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It will likely be available at a starting price of under Rs. 30,000. The handset will reportedly be offered with up to 12GB and up to 256GB of storage. It will likely get a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store.