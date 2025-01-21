iQOO Neo 10R 5G may be launched in India soon as the company's next smartphone under Rs. 30,000, according to a tipster's claims on social media. The phone is expected to be part of the iQOO Neo 10 series, which comprises Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro phones, but is currently only available in China. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G may debut in India equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) detailed the debut of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. As per the tipster, the purported phone may be launched in the country sometime in February. Once launched, the phone could be sold in two colourways — Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.

Xclusive: IQOO NEO 10R 5G (India)



I2221

6.78" AMOLED 144hz

8s Gen 3

8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB

50MP Sony LYT-600, 8MP wide, 16MP front

6400 mAh / 80W

Blue white Slice, Lunar Titanium



Under 30K

Feb 2025#IQOO #IQOONeo10R #IQQNEO10R5G — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) January 20, 2025

In terms of pricing, it is tipped to be available in the market under Rs. 30,000, potentially competing with the likes of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the new Poco X7 Pro. However, it remains unclear if all variants of the iQOO handset will fall under this price bracket.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G Specifications (Expected)

The purported iQOO Neo 10R 5G is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with the model number ‘I2221'. It may be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and sold in two RAM variants with the same storage capacity — 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There may also be a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is tipped to pack a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.