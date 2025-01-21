Technology News
iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Launch Timeline and Price Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

The phone may be sold in two colourways — Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 09:28 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 series debuted in China in November 2024

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10R is tipped to get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB RAM
  • The phone's camera setup may include a 50-megapixel Sony sensor
  • It could be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India
iQOO Neo 10R 5G may be launched in India soon as the company's next smartphone under Rs. 30,000, according to a tipster's claims on social media. The phone is expected to be part of the iQOO Neo 10 series, which comprises Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro phones, but is currently only available in China. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G may debut in India equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Launch Date, Price (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) detailed the debut of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G. As per the tipster, the purported phone may be launched in the country sometime in February. Once launched, the phone could be sold in two colourways — Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium.

In terms of pricing, it is tipped to be available in the market under Rs. 30,000, potentially competing with the likes of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the new Poco X7 Pro. However, it remains unclear if all variants of the iQOO handset will fall under this price bracket.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G Specifications (Expected)

The purported iQOO Neo 10R 5G is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could come with the model number ‘I2221'. It may be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and sold in two RAM variants with the same storage capacity — 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There may also be a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is tipped to pack a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10R India launch, iQOO Neo 10R storage variants, iQOO Neo 10R features, iQOO Neo 10R expected launch, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
