iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to be in development as the first smartphone arriving with the special “R” badge in India. Ahead of its anticipated March 11 debut, the purported phone has surfaced on a benchmarking platform. Its listing hints at some of the expected key specifications such as the chipset, RAM, operating system, and performance scores. This builds upon the recent confirmation of the colourway, AnTuTu score, and battery capacity of the iQOO Neo 10R by the company itself.

iQOO Neo 10R Geekbench Listing

A handset with the model number "vivo I2221" has been listed on Geekbench (via Xpertpick). It has an octa-core chipset with an ARM v8 architecture featuring three cores clocking speeds of 2.02GHz, two mid-cores capped at 2.80GHz, and one prime core operating at 3.01GHz.

iQOO Neo 10R's Geekbench Listing

This is expected to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which might be paired with approximately 11.03GB of RAM. The phone is listed as running Android 15 and has a motherboard named "pineapple.

Benchmark scores for the purported iQOO Neo 10R also give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.4.0 for Android AArch64, it had 1,944 and 5,062 single and multi-core scores, respectively.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

Based on previous reports, the iQOO Neo 10R may sport a 6.78-inch OLED screen along with 144Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could also feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset is tipped to pack a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The company has already confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication technology. It is speculated to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.