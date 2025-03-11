Technology News
English Edition
iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 16:43 IST
iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQOO Neo 10R is launched in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options

Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 10R runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • It has 80W wired fast charging support
  • iQOO Neo 10R has a dual rear camera setup
iQOO Neo 10R has been launched in India on Tuesday. The latest Neo series handset by Vivo sub-brand comes in two colour options and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The handset boasts an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build. The iQOO Neo 10R flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It houses a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

iQOO Neo 10R Price

The iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Pre-booking of the phone will begin today 5.00PM. 

Customers pre-booking the iQOO Neo 10R will get 12 months extended warranty and instant setup on delivery at Rs. 99. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 bank based discount and Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. With eligible bank cards, the handset can be grabbed for a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999. Pre-booked customers can buy their device from March 18. The general sale will begin on March 19. 

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10R runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The display is touted to deliver 300Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and has Schott Xensation Up glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iqoo neo 10r raging blue iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

iQOO Neo 10R has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 10R include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NavIC, GNSS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has an optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP65 rated build.

The iQOO Neo 10R houses a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 75.88x163.72x7.98mm and weighs around 196 grams.

 

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10R Price in India, iQOO Neo 10R Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, 6,400mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
