iQOO Neo 10R has been launched in India on Tuesday. The latest Neo series handset by Vivo sub-brand comes in two colour options and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The handset boasts an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build. The iQOO Neo 10R flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It houses a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

iQOO Neo 10R Price

The iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Pre-booking of the phone will begin today 5.00PM.

Customers pre-booking the iQOO Neo 10R will get 12 months extended warranty and instant setup on delivery at Rs. 99. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 bank based discount and Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. With eligible bank cards, the handset can be grabbed for a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999. Pre-booked customers can buy their device from March 18. The general sale will begin on March 19.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10R runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The display is touted to deliver 300Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and has Schott Xensation Up glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO Neo 10R

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10R has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 10R include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NavIC, GNSS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has an optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP65 rated build.

The iQOO Neo 10R houses a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 75.88x163.72x7.98mm and weighs around 196 grams.