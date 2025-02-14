Technology News
iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India

The iQOO Neo 10R will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2025 18:36 IST
iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India

Photo Credit: iQOO

The upcoming smartphone could get a 50-megapixel main camera sensor

Highlights
  • Earlier, the company revealed the price segment of the iQOO Neo 10R
  • iQOO Neo 10R will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
  • iQOO said the smartphone scored the highest AnTuTu score in its segment
iQOO Neo 10R is scheduled to launch in India on March 11. With less than a month remaining, the company has begun sharing some key specifications about the smartphone. Earlier, iQOO revealed that the handset will be priced in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, and claimed that it has achieved the highest AnTuTu score in its price segment. Now, the brand has revealed details about the phone's fast charging features. The iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the brand confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10R will support 80W fast charging. Additionally, to achieve this charging speed, users will have to use a compatible charger, which iQOO will likely ship with the phone.

The company also reiterated that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. While the iQOO Neo 10R will be launched on March 11, its sale date may be different.

In an earlier post, the company claimed that the smartphone achieved (likely in internal testing) the highest AnTuTu score in the price segment, registering more than 1.7 million points. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset which is built on TSMC's 4nm process technology. It will be available in two colour options — Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue. The latter will be a dual-tone finish exclusive to India.

iQOO Neo 10R Leaked Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could also get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India
