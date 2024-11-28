Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research

Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research

Xiaomi recorded the highest YoY growth at 185 percent.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 11:10 IST
Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured above) and Z Flip 6 showed poor shipment numbers

Highlights
  • Samsung’s share of shipments in Q3 2024 declines by 14 percent YoY
  • Honor and Motorola emerge as the fastest-growing brands
  • Total foldable smartphone shipments fell by 1 percent YoY
Advertisement

Global foldable smartphone shipments fell by 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, according to a market research firm. The market is reported to have experienced a dip for the first time after six consecutive quarters of growth. Samsung had the largest market share in the foldable smartphone market globally, followed by brands such as Honor, Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi. The latter recorded the highest YoY shipment growth among foldable brands courtesy of its foldable smartphone launches outside of China.

Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, Q3 2024 marked the first-ever decline in global foldable smartphone shipments. Samsung's poor performance of its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is attributed as one of the possible causes behind this decline. Despite this, the South Korean technology conglomerate had a market share of 56 percent — shipping more devices than its rivals by a massive margin.

The data comes from Counterpoint Research's Global Foldable Smartphone Market Tracker.

foldable smartphone shipments counterpoint Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments

Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2024
Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

However, by its own standards, Samsung's unit shipments witnessed a 21 percent YoY decrease. Its decreasing numbers in China, courtesy of the emergence of various brands and products, resulted in the company having only an 8 percent market share in the country. It is also reported to be facing strong competition in North America from Motorola's newest Razr series, while Honor's foldable smartphones are also said to be giving it a tough fight in the Western European market.

Huawei was reported to be the second-biggest player in the global foldable smartphone market with a 15 percent share, up from 13 percent compared to the same period last year. Although it launched several experimental models such as the Nova Flip and the Mate XT Ultimate Design which saw lower shipments, the company aims to drive growth with the launch of the Mate X6 this month.

Honor and Motorola grabbed the third and the fourth spots in the list with 10 percent and 7 percent market shares, respectively. Counterpoint notes that both brands were among the fastest growing in Q3 2024 courtesy of flagship smartphone launches in recent months. Xiaomi recorded the highest YoY shipment growth among foldable brands at 185 percent. It also had a 6 percent market share — its highest since entering the foldable smartphone market in Q1 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Huawei Mate X6

Huawei Mate X6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.93-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS HarmonyOS HarmonyOS 4.3
Resolution 2240x2440 pixels
Huawei Nova Flip

Huawei Nova Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.94-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4.2
Resolution 1136x2690 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Foldable Smartphone, Foldable Smartphone Market, Counterpoint Research, Global Foldable Shipment, Samsung, honor, Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  4. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  6. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  7. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Goes Official With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology
  2. Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  3. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
  5. Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jupiter’s Earth-Sized Storms Might Be Caused by Magnetic Tornadoes, Study Claims
  7. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
  8. Japanese Rocket Epsilon S’ Engine Explodes for the Second Time During Testing
  9. Increasing Global Heatwave Hotspots Defy Climate Model Predictions
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »