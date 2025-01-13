Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch soon, as the successor to the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which was unveiled in select global markets in March 2024. The upcoming handset has been tipped to have similar features to the ROG Phone 9, which was introduced in some regions last November. The phone is expected to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,800mAh battery. Details about the upcoming handset could be officially confirmed in the days leading up to the launch.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Global Launch Date

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch globally on February 6 at 2:30pm Taipei time (12pm IST), according to an X post by the company. The handset is teased to offer "a new era of mobile photography excellence" to users by integrating AI-backed features in the imaging and editing experience. No other details about the phone have been officially announced.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Some reports have claimed that the upcoming Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra could have similar features as the ROG Phone 9. It may get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The ROG Phone 9 starts in select markets at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Like the Asus ROG Phone 9, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra could sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The phone may also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 runs on Android 15-based ROG UI and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, Always-On feature support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It has an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance.

Last year's Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera. It launched at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,000) for the 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, respectively.