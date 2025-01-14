Technology News
English Edition

Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys

Samsung was in second place with 16 percent market share in Q4 according to Canalys.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:42 IST
Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys

Photo Credit: Apple

Global smartphone shipments stood at 1.22 billion units in 2024

Highlights
  • Canalys published their report on the Q4 2024 global smartphone shipments
  • An estimated total of 330 million smartphones were shipped in Q4 2024
  • Apple leads all brands with a 23 percent market share
Advertisement

Global smartphone shipments grew by 3 percent year-on-year for the October-December (Q4) period in 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth, according to a new report by market research firm Canalys. Driven by the popularity of the new iPhone 16 series, Apple secured the top spot in Q4 2024 with 23 percent market share. Samsung came in second place, followed by Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi, Transsion Group and Vivo. Xiaomi is the only brand to achieve year-on-year growth amongst the top three brands.

Apple Dominated Global Smartphone Market in Q4, 2024

According to the latest report from Canalys, worldwide smartphone shipments increased by three percent to reach 330 million units in Q4 2024. Shipments were estimated to be at 1.22 billion units for the whole year, with a 7 percent year-on-year increase.

Apple emerged as the largest contributor to worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2024 with a 23 percent market share, compared to 24 percent in Q3 2023. The iPhone maker gained from sales in India and Southeast Asia, maintaining its lead over Samsung for the second consecutive year.

Canalys analyst Le Xuan Chiew predicts that Apple is expected to achieve growth, driven by a refreshed portfolio, hardware upgrades and broader adoption of Apple Intelligence in 2025. The brand appears to have benefited from the late Q3 release of the new iPhone 16 series.

Samsung captured a 16 percent market share, compared to a 17 percent market share a year ago. Xiaomi maintained its third position with a 13 percent market share in Q4 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker is the only vendor in the top three to see positive growth despite the slow rise in global shipments. Canalys notes that increasing presence in the home market and globalisation efforts helped Xiaomi.

Transsion, which includes brands like Infinix, Tecno, and Itel, came in fourth with 8 percent market share. Vivo was in fifth position with 8 percent market share.

The report credits extensive channel networks, competitive products, and effective inventory management of Xiaomi Vivo, and Transsion for their double-digit growth. The research company anticipate that it will be challenging to replicate the market performance of 2024 in 2025.

"Last year's growth largely came from inventory replenishment through vendor and channels, and macroeconomic recovery in specific markets. Demand fluctuations and macro uncertainties remain key challenges. Vendors will focus more on high-end products, enhancing competitiveness through AI integration, product innovation and stronger marketing strategies," said Canalys Senior Analyst Toby Zhu.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Canalys, Apple, Samsung, Global smartphone shipments, Vivo, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tether Set to Relocate Head Office to Crypto-Friendly El Salvador
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors

Related Stories

Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  4. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline, Memory Configurations Leaked
  5. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  7. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  9. Data Breach Exposed Precise Location Data of Millions Using These Apps
  10. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermassive Black Hole Flashed Twice in a Rare Event, Scientists Explain the Reason
  2. Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space
  3. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Along With RAM and Storage Options
  4. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
  5. Researchers Study Dark Matter Conversion Signals in Earth's Ionosphere
  6. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  7. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  8. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  9. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  10. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »