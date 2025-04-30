Technology News
Samsung shipped 60.5 million units, with a 20 percent market share in Q1 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series was released in January 2025

Highlights
  • Xiaomi came in the third place with 41.8 million units shipped
  • The US smartphone market surged 12 percent year on year in Q1
  • Mainland China, the United States and Africa saw a healthy growth in Q1
Global smartphone shipments recorded a slight year-on-year (YoY) growth of 0.2 percent for the January-March period (Q1) in 2025, according to a new report by market research firm Canalys. Markets including India, Latin America, saw notable declines in Q1 2025, while China and the US recorded growth. Samsung secured top spot in the first quarter by grabbing 20 percent market share. Following past trends, Apple was in second place, followed by Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi and Oppo in the top four positions.

As per the latest Canalys research, the global smartphone shipments touched 296.9 million units in Q1 this year, recording just 0.2 percent YoY growth from the same period last year. The growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter as vendors prioritised healthier inventory levels.

Samsung Retains Lead With 20 Percent Market Share

Samsung maintained its lead over rival phone makers in Q1 2025, shipping 60.5 million units and capturing 20 percent market share. The South Korean tech brand's growth was driven by the release of the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series and new Galaxy A series smartphones.

Apple secured second position with 55.0 million units shipped and a 19 percent market share. The Cupertino-based company benefited from the growth in emerging Asia Pacific markets and the United States.

canalys Canalys

Canalys Smartphone Market Pulse: Q1 2025
Photo Credit: Canalys

 

Xiaomi was in third place with 41.8 million units shipped and a 14 percent market share. Vivo and Oppo were fourth and fifth, shipping 22.9 million and 22.7 million units, respectively. Both Chinese smartphone brands had a market share of 8 percent.

Canalys' report shows that markets like Mainland China, the US, and Africa saw a healthy increase, while India, Europe, and the Middle East approached the market cautiously. Government subsidy programmes are said to have stimulated China's growth, while Africa benefited from retail activities and proactive market expansion efforts.

The US smartphone market surged 12 per cent year on year in Q1, primarily driven by Apple. "Apple proactively built up inventory ahead of anticipated tariff policies. While iPhones produced in Mainland China still account for the majority of US shipments, production in India ramped up toward the end of the quarter, covering standard models of the iPhone 15 and 16 series, alongside accelerating production of the 16 Pro series. With ongoing fluctuations in reciprocal tariff policies, Apple is likely to further shift US-bound production to India to reduce exposure to future risks," said Le Xuan Chiew, Research Manager at Canalys.

Xuan Chiew said he expects the US market to experience considerable volatility over the next two to three quarters, impacted by inventory corrections and weakening consumer confidence.

“Major smartphone brands have not yet adjusted their full-year shipment targets, despite the lacklustre performance in Q1,” said Toby Zhu, Principal Analyst at Canalys. He states that they are hopeful for a rebound starting Q2, with early signs of recovery in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Further reading: Samsung, Global smartphone shipments, Global smartphone shipments 2025, Canalys
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
