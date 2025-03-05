Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is well underway with exciting innovations showcased by global companies so far. Among the most unique products is an offering from a company called GlocalMe. Dubbed PetPhone, it is advertised as a smartphone for pets which makes two-way communication possible. The device, showcased at MWC 2025, is said to feature recognition for various actions such as barks. It also enables pet owners to keep a check on their pet's well being along with GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth tracking capabilities.

GlocalMe's PetPhone Showcase at MWC 2025

According to GlocalMe, the PetPhone is in the form of a pet collar which can recognise different sounds uttered by pets. With this, pet owners can keep a check on their pet's mood while also having the option to talk back and comfort them with PawTalk and sound play features. Further, the PetPhone enables them to track their live location leveraging GPS, AGPS, LBS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and something which the company calls Active Radar.

Advertised as the “first smartphone designed for pets”, the GlocalMe PetPhone comes with activity monitoring and AI active alert. Meanwhile, the PawTrack can be used to trace the pet's route and search for them with a single click. It also gets a geofence feature which delivers alerts when a pet leaves their safe zone. With an inbuilt light, pet owners can locate their pets in the dark easily, or use a ringtone to play audible sounds.

Pet owners can join a social community to share their great moments and also create a profile for their pet with details such as pet information, health advice, current service plan, and device information. They can also set reminders to keep a check on their pet's routine activities and play them music to relax.

GlocalMe says PetPhone is designed for global use and is compatible for use in over 200 countries. It supports CloudSIM and gets IP68 rating against dust and water ingress.